Business
Nasdaq 100: What strategists see for the US stock market as Treasury yields rise
The anticipation of higher returns is already having an impact on the broader market which has had a weak start to the year for equities.
Bloomberg: Treasury yields are rising rapidly as investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in March and follow with further moves throughout the year.
The 10-year US Treasury yield has risen almost 30 basis points since the end of 2021 as market participants begin to raise price rates earlier and at a faster pace, with speculation of a move of 50 basis points in March which slip into the discussions.
Here are some views on how higher Treasury yields will affect markets:
Influx shortage
The anticipation of higher returns is already having an impact on the broader market, which has had a weak start to the year for equities, said Adam Reynolds, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Saxo Capital Markets Pte. by email on Monday. Typically, we see capital inflows in January, leading to outperformance. This year, that did not happen. The most important consideration for me is the prospect of an early start to the reduction in the size of the Fed’s balance sheet. Any large and early withdrawal of liquidity will have a negative impact on asset prices.
We are seeing a weak start to the week for equities and fixed income, Reynolds added. I expect this to continue throughout the week and may even start to pick up speed.
Disadvantage for gold
Our overall asset allocation view hinges on the Federal Reserve starting its cycle of raising policy rates in 2022 and subsequently rising US yields, said Tai Hui, chief Asian market strategist. at JP Morgan Asset Management, in an email Monday. We prefer equities to fixed income securities. Not only are equity valuations less demanding than fixed income, but the duration risk associated with fixed income could pose a challenge to generating a positive return in 2022.
He added that rising yields, especially rising real yields, will pose a downside risk to gold and other assets that do not generate income.
Growth versus value
The outlook for the Fed, interest rates and economic growth suggests equity investors should balance their exposures to growth and value, said strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led by David Kostin, in a note on Friday. Our rate strategists expect yields to continue to rise, a momentum that should support value rather than growth.
The firm’s economists expect US growth to hit 3% in the second quarter from 2% in the first, supporting value stocks. But in the fourth quarter, growth will slow again, boosting growth stocks instead, according to their forecasts.
Dollar Bear Betting
The dissonance associated with the juxtaposition of higher Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar resulting from the Fed’s underlying hawkish divergence (vis-à-vis the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan) reveals the many tensions that remain, Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd., said in a note on Monday.
To the extent that a hawkish Fed raises inflation expectations lower, real UST yields have climbed; catch up and potentially outpace the rise in nominal yields, he continued. And if it continues, this rise in real rates should inspire the rise of the USD, if not rebound. If indeed the real US dollar (rate) rises, one-way bearish bets on the dollar will fail.
Big tech
A weak tech season coupled with the higher rate environment we believe bodes for more sales in the Nasdaq 100, said Michael Purves, managing director of Tallbacken Capital Advisers LLC, in a note Sunday. And it’s hard to think that won’t trickle down to broader index pressure. Yes, the value should see the rotational dynamics, but that the SPX’s big tech heft is a heavy boat anchor to carry around if it’s to be sold.
That said, it’s interesting to see that while the SPX options market is somewhat poor, VXN (a VIX for NDX) has been steadily rising, he said. Since early December, the VXN – VIX spread has climbed above the VIX in tandem with NDX underperforming against the SPX. And both of these metrics were consistent with the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield and the hawkish pivot.
Actual reservations
Broadly speaking, rising real yields are negative for risk assets, Sue Trinh, head of global macro strategy for Asia at Manulife Investment Management HK Ltd., said in comments Monday. We find that higher real rates are probably more painful for risky assets than higher nominal rates.
Importantly, she added, the correlation between real returns and risky assets has become stronger and more negative over the past five years.
Cryptographic divergence
There has recently been a big divergence in performance between the biggest cryptocurrencies and some of the emerging ones, notes Jonathan Cheesman, head of OTC and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX, who pointed out the weak returns from companies like Bitcoin and Ether over the past month, while tokens like NEAR and Fantom surged.
This decorrelation could be related to the macro environment (i.e. Fed tightening) in two ways, Cheesman said. 1) Traditional investors have focused on large caps and since a large part of their thesis was monetary inflation, they are likely exiting. 2) Although the crunch is coming, it hasn’t happened yet. There is still a tremendous amount of liquidity in the system, so we are seeing a great gyration below the surface without as much volatility at the index or aggregate level.
Reversal
If the Fed intends to raise interest rates and possibly sell off the assets it has accumulated over the past 12 years, it could lead to a reversal of the bond/equity bull markets we have come to expect from so long, said Takatoshi Shibayama. , Sales Manager for APAC at Copper.co.
