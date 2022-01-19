Business
Dow Jones Rebounds After Stock Market Selloff; Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley Report
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday morning, looking to rebound from Tuesday’s stock market sell-off. The 10-year Treasury yield pared gains this week. And the Dow Jones stock UnitedHealth (A H) with ASML (ASML), Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MRS) released earnings before the market opened.
Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.5% on Wednesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) was up 1.1% in the current stock market. Also among the Dow 30, Cisco Systems (CSCO) is back in the buy range above a recent entry.
Leader in electric vehiclesYou’re here (TSLA) traded up 1% on Wednesday. Lucid Group (LCID) rebounded about 2%. And the Chinese leaders in electric vehicles Li-Auto (TO)and Xpeng Motors (XPEV) were mixed.
Among Wednesday’s top stocks to watch, Ameriprise Financial (GPA), Applied materials (AMAT), Mosaic (MOS)and Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan (TSM) are in or near new buying areas. Keep in mind that the current health of the stock market should keep investors away.
Microsoft and Tesla are IBD stocks. Mosaic is an IBD SwingTrader stock. Ameriprise featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.
Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields
After trading opened on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. And the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%. Among listed index funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.5% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 0.5%.
The 10-year Treasury yield briefly rose above 1.88% on Wednesday morning before falling below 1.86%. On Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit a two-year high, closing above 1.86%. Crude oil prices also rose, with West Texas Intermediate above $86 a barrel in early trade.
Stock market sell-off
The stock market sold off sharply on Tuesday as the Nasdaq fell below its 200-day long-term moving average. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since Dec. 20.
Tuesday’s The Big Picture commented: “The Nasdaq, to date, remains the superlative index for high-growth companies. But Tuesday’s 2.6% decline sent the composite index falling below its moving average at term of 200 days for the first time in more than 21 months. The decline follows a small string of big sell-offs since the start of 2022.”
After Tuesday’s weakness, now is the time to take a look at IBD’s The Big Picture. Instead of buying stocks, investors should keep top stocks that show relative strength on their watchlist. These could be among the market leaders in the next decisive uptrend.
Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch now
Dow Jones Earnings: UnitedHealth
Dow Jones UnitedHealth stock beat quarterly estimates and reaffirmed expectations for 2022. The managed medical care giant rose 1.5% on Wednesday. UNH stock closed below its 50-day line on Tuesday after falling 1.6%.
Stock market results: ASML, Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley
Dutch chipmaker ASML posted mixed quarterly results, triggering a 2% rise after the market opened. ASML stock closed Tuesday around 20% off its 52-week high and below the 200-day line.
Bank of America reported mixed results, missing revenue targets, as shares climbed about 4% in early morning trading. BAC stock is set to trigger the sell rule with losses reduced by 7% to 8% below a buy point of 48.79 cups.
Morgan Stanley jumped 3% on Wednesday morning after beating earnings estimates. The company did not meet its revenue targets. On Friday, MS shares hit the 7%-8% sell trigger from a flat base entry of 106.05.
Dow Jones Stocks to Watch: Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, another Dow Jones stock, closed in the 5% buy zone on Tuesday after entering at 58.73 double bottom, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. Shares fell 3% on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from buy to neutral.
On the positive side, the stock’s relative strength line has hit a new high in recent weeks, confirming Dow Jones stock as the market leader.
Three Growth Stocks to Watch in Current Stock Market Weakness
Stocks to watch: Ameriprise, Applied Materials, Mosaic, Taiwan Semi
IBD Leaderboard Ameriprise Financial stock slid 2.85% on Tuesday, but remains in the buy range past a buy point of 312.25 in a flat basis. The 5% buy zone is up to 327.86. On the positive side, the stock’s RS line hit a new high on the January 4 breakout day. AMP shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday morning.
Applied Materials plunged 8.8% on Tuesday, once again dropping the fixed base buy point of 159.10, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. AMAT shares rose 1% on Wednesday.
IBD SwingTrader Mosaic stock added to last week’s break above an entry of 41.25 on a cup-with-handle basis, rising 0.9% on Tuesday. The stock is now trying to move decisively above a base entry of 43.34 cups. Stock MOSboasts a perfect 99IBD composite rating, according to theIBD inventory check. The stock was up 0.2% on Wednesday.
Taiwan Semiconductor shed its buy point of 135.60 in a cup-with-handle basis, falling almost 5% on Tuesday. TSM stock rose 1% on Wednesday.
Join IBD experts as they analyze the top stocks of the current market correction on IBD Live
Electric vehicle stocks: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors
Li Auto stock posted a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, falling more than 2%. The stock is rising on the right side of a consolidation with an entry at 37.55 while an early entry at 33.86 is also in play. The shares rose slightly on Wednesday.
Xpeng Motors, Tuesday’s IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick, slipped 4.8% on Tuesday, closing just above the 50-day line. Stocks started to make a handful, but that formation is gone now. The stock continues to build a consolidation with an entry at 56.55. Aggressive investors could use 51.60 as a prior entry. Shares edged higher on Wednesday.
Among U.S.-based electric vehicle stocks, shares of Lucid Motors rose about 2% on Wednesday. LCID stock remains extended beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle. Meanwhile, the stock’s core process ran into more trouble during Tuesday’s 7.1% drop and the stock is well below the key 50-day line.
Tesla Stock
Tesla stock traded 1% lower on Wednesday, looking to rebound from Tuesday’s 1.8% loss. Stocks remain below their 50-day line after Thursday’s drop. A new handle entry at 1,208.10 is available.
The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on Nov. 4, but the stock ended Tuesday about 17% off that 52-week high.
Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft
Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple stock fell 1.9% on Tuesday and is approaching its key 50-day line. The shares are around 11% off a buy point of 153.27 on a cup-with-handle basis, according to chart analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday.
Software leader Microsoft fell 2.4% on Tuesday as the main Dow Jones stock continues to burn a flat base with a buy point of 349.77. With the stock below its 50-day line, it clearly has more work to do before a potential breakout. Shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday.
Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
