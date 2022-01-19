Procter & Gamble profits rise as consumers fend off higher prices





Buyers ignored last year’s price hike on products like Pampers diapers and Charmin toilet paper, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble said on Wednesday as it reported higher second-quarter profits. The company said price increases for products such as Crest toothpaste and Tide detergent helped lift revenue 6% to $21 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from the previous year. ‘last year. Profits rose 9% to $4.2 billion in the quarter. Procter & Gamble shares were up 4.6% midday to $163.98. The company added that it expects further price increases throughout the year, starting in February on fabric care products like Gain, Bounce and Downy. Prices for personal care products will increase from April. US households have been squeezed by high inflation, which rose 7% in December, its highest level in 40 years. Gasoline prices have moderated somewhat in the past month, but food delivery prices and rent have become more expensive. As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, demand for home products will also increase as more people stay indoors.

Products for which P&G raised prices continue to be in demand, said Mark A. Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. They can continue to pass on inflated costs as long as demand sustains it. Revenue from fabrics and home care products, which includes brands like Swiffer and Mr. Clean, rose 8% in the second quarter from a year ago, the company said. Beauty products, with brands like Old Spice and Herbal Essences, were up 2% from a year ago. We delivered very strong top line growth and made sequential gains on earnings in the face of significant cost headwinds, said Jon R. Moeller, the company’s president and chief executive officer. The earnings report comes as many companies struggle to offset the costs of supply chain disruptions, which could be exacerbated by further shutdowns in China and worker shortages at factories, ports and ports. trucking companies in the United States. Food makers like Nestl and Danone announced last year they would raise prices to cover rising raw material, labor and transport costs. The recent spike in virus cases and resulting lockdowns increase the risk of further work stoppages to our operations or those of our suppliers, Procter & Gambles Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said Wednesday during a a conference call, adding that the company continues to face higher diesel and freight costs.

The price to ship a 40ft container from Asia to the West Coast of the United States hit $14,637 this week, down slightly from the peak of over $20,000 in September, but still almost tenfold higher than to two years ago, according to data from Freightos Group. Earnings season kicked off last week and economists are looking for signs of how long companies will be able to pass on costs by raising prices. McDonalds, Apple and Mondelez International, which make Oreos and Frosted Flakes, are expected to report results next week.

