Stock market warning signal: Here’s what soaring bond yields say about S&P 500 returns over the next 6 months

A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields so far this year may have lasted longer, but the speed and magnitude of the move so far indicates that stock returns in the months ahead could suffer, a technical analyst says. high level of Wall Street.

We have found that the current percentile yield of its recent range, as well as the pace or rate of change it has shown over the recent trajectory, has a large impact on S&P 500 SPX futures yields,

wrote Jeff deGraaf, founder of Renaissance Macro Research, in a Wednesday note (see chart below).

The lower the level of the rates and the faster the collapse of these rates, the better it is for stock-outs [six months] cheeky. The higher the level and the faster the rate spike, the worse the returns for the SPX coming out of 6m, deGraaf wrote.

With the 10-year yield breaking above resistance at 1.77%, the pace of the advance pushed RenMacs’ yield impact model into its highest historical decile, and one that puts pressure on future yields for stocks historically, he said, as seen in the bottom third of the chart.

The yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y,

fell slightly on Wednesday to trade near 1.831% after ending Tuesday at its highest level since Jan. 8, 2020. The 10-year yield rose nearly 34 basis points, or 0.34 percentage points , in the month to date through Tuesday, its biggest jump in the first 11 trading days of a new year since 1982, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The massive sale of Treasuries, driving down debt prices and raising yields, was blamed on expectations that the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates and taking other measures. to tighten monetary policy as it reacts to persistently high inflation.

After Tuesday’s liquidation, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP

has fallen more than 7% so far in the new year, while the S&P 500 is down 4% over the same period and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

was down 2.7%. Inventories were mostly higher Wednesday morning, but for the first time in four days.

The sharp rise in yields has been blamed for destabilizing equity markets, triggering selling pressure for technology and other growth stocks, in particular. Growth stock valuations are based on long-term cash flow forecasts. When Treasury yields rise, the value of this future cash is discounted.

It’s not necessarily all catastrophic, however. eToro analysts have found that stocks tend to have positive returns 12 months after big jumps in yield: