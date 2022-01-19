Business
Today’s Top Stock Market News January 19, 2022 | national
Stock market futures slightly higher despite concerns over lackluster earnings and rising bond yields
Stock market futures are rising early in the morning today. All in all, it’s in the middle of the current volatility in equities. Between soaring bond yields, inflation, expected interest rate hikes and less than ideal earnings numbers, there remains a lot of pressure on the stock Exchange now.
Talking about all this is City (NYSE:C) Chief Investment Officer of Global Wealth, David Bailing. bond statements, I think it’s definitely a repositioning of the market to deal with what the Fed has done. And the Fed has basically created some certainty around the fact that there will be rate hikes. He keeps on, We are now witnessing a general revaluation of the highest growth shares, which are obviously the most sensitive to interest rates. But what has happened is that it is taking place at all levels. In the midst of all this, the IOC believes there will be a buying opportunity in areas like fintech, in areas like cybersecurity where you have very steady growth, increased cash flow and potentially profitability, as opposed to more speculative stocks.
Whether or not you share the same opinions as Bailing, there are still many stock market news on deck today as well. As of 7:14 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are trading up 0.20%, 0.28% and 0.39% respectively.
Ford Set to Reap $8.2 Billion in Earnings from Rivian Investment; Partners with ADT for vehicle safety
In today’s news, it’s the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or Ford for short. Notably, that’s thanks to the company’s latest updates on its current investments. According to Ford, it will register huge gains of $8.2 billion from its equity investments in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Namely, it would be thanks to Ford holding a roughly 12% stake in Rivian. In addition, the company will also reclassify its $900 million non-cash gain in the first quarter of 2021 on the Rivian investment as a special item. This, of course, would weigh on Ford’s adjusted earnings for the full year. The likes of which he predicts will be between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion.
At the same time, the company also works with ADT (NYSE: ADT), a provider of home and business security and alarm monitoring solutions. The duo started a joint venture (JV) known as Canopy. Through this joint venture, Ford seeks to identify vulnerabilities in existing vehicle security systems. For now, Canopy plans to offer an aftermarket car accessory to attach to vehicles. By doing so, the device can monitor the surroundings of cars and alert owners of potential theft or vandalism. As such, I could see investors looking for F shares in the stock market today.
SoFi bursts into a regulatory snap to become a bank; Mastercard enters NFT payment agreement with Coinbase
Elsewhere, there seems to be plenty of news to take note of in the fintech sector today as well. On the one hand, personal finance firm SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is making waves in the stock market now. For the most part, this is due to news about the company taking its final regulatory step to become a bank. As a result, SOFI shares are soaring over 16% in premarket trading today. Now, this all comes down to the fact that SoFi has received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve. In turn, it can now be a bank holding company.
On the other hand, MasterCard (NYSE: MA) is currently working with Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: CURRENCY). Through this partnership, Coinbase users can use Mastercard credit and debit cards to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These trades will primarily take place on the upcoming Coinbases NFT Marketplace. In doing so, both companies will benefit from the growing adoption of NFTs among other crypto-related consumer trends. Not to mention that, through its alliance with Mastercard, Coinbase would simplify the NFT purchase process for consumers.
In fact, all of this would also play into Mastercards’ continued push into the crypto world. Since last October, it has been and is still working with Bakkt, facilitating crypto-related services on its financial services networks. Due to all this movement in the fintech space now, it wouldn’t surprise me to see investors considering fintech stocks.
United Airlines earnings are available after the closing bell
On the profit side, we have United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to report after today’s closing bell. Before that, investors might wonder what the company’s current valuations are. For starters, Wall Street analysts are currently looking at a loss of $2.09 per share for the quarter. If so, that would mark a significant 70.1% year-over-year improvement. Additionally, the consensus revenue forecast now stands at $7.96 billion, suggesting a whopping 133% year-over-year increase. In a larger pattern, it appears analysts are expecting UAL to continue its post-pandemic recovery.
For reference, many likely turn to UAL industry peers Delta (NYSE: DAL). Just last week, the airline operator beat estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Despite Delta’s reservations about the current quarter over growing concerns over the Omicron variant, the company expects strong earnings in the next quarter. Of course, all of this would depend on pandemic conditions improving following the current wave of infections. However, with the highly contagious but less severe variant appearing to be slowing down, investors may turn to airline stocks now. With that in mind, UAL stock might be worth watching later today.
Notable Profits to Consider in the Stock Market Today
Apart from all this, it is also important to remember that the fourth quarter earnings season is upon us. With that comes a huge collection of companies reporting quarterly numbers this week. Whether it is pre-market profits or post-market profits, it is obvious. Before today’s opening bell, we have several major banks in mind. This includes Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), and American bank (NYSE: USB). Additionally, the tastes of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Attached (NASDAQ: FAST), and ASML Fund (NASDAQ: ASML) also organize results calls.
Alternatively, those focused on profits within hours of marketing also have plenty of top companies to note. This includes but is not limited to Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Morgan Children (NYSE: KMI), Discover financial services (NYSE: DFS), and First National Bank (New York Stock Exchange: ETFs). From corporate updates to quarterly results, there’s no shortage of activity to keep investors busy in the stock market today.
If you enjoyed this article and want to learn how to trade so that you have the best chance of making a profit consistently, you need to check out this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE NOW!
Sources
2/ https://www.fwbusiness.com/news/national/article_0ce65345-7816-5703-a3ac-a9e9a4d6a38f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022