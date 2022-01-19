Stocks slide on inflation fears as oil prices rise further





Value stocks tend to rise while growth stocks slip NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Strong U.S. and European corporate results initially helped stock markets rebound on Wednesday from the previous day’s selloff, but rising crude prices kept concerns over the inflation even as bond yields declined after hitting new markets. – the peaks of the year. An index of Europe’s 600 largest stocks rose 0.8% as strong earnings at luxury majors Burberry (BRBY.L) and Richemont countered pressure from higher yields. Buoyant reports from UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and others also supported initial gains on Wall Street. But early gains could not hold as investor concerns over rising inflation and rising yields put the market in a holding pattern as investors await the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. next week for the central bank’s plan to fight inflation. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “The market is still grappling with how you adjust to higher rates and which companies are affected by higher rates?” said Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs. “The market was very excited that Goldman Sachs’ numbers (Tuesday) might not be so bad. Then reality set in.” The MSCI All Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 0.11%, while the broad STOXX Europe 600 Index (.STOXX) rose 0.14%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.10%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) added 0.11% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) slipped 0.11%. U.S. Treasury yields hit new two-year highs and Germany’s 10-year yield moved into positive territory for the first time since May 2019, as investors bet policymakers will limit further increases. years of stimulus to combat rising asset prices. The rise above 0% of the bund – the benchmark for the euro zone – marks a turning point for regional debt, reflecting record inflation exacerbated by the breakdown of the supply chain. “This inflationary episode is unusually difficult as it is driven by both strong demand and supply shortages,” said Guy Foster, chief strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin. Oil prices hit their highest level since 2014 amid an outage of a pipeline linking Iraq to Turkey and global political tensions that fueled fears of more persistent inflation and helped support the dollar , which was close to one-week highs. The market is making interest rate adjustments in major industrialized economies, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “Those countries that appear to be ahead of the United States in the queue to raise ratings – Canada, the United Kingdom and Norway – have stronger currencies this year against the dollar,” he said. he declared. “Other areas like the euro, the Swiss franc are softer over the year.” The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15%. The euro rose 0.16% to $1.1343, while the yen fell 0.30% to $114.2700. Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.4%, as tech stocks in particular suffered as they did on Tuesday in Europe and on Wall Street. Australia (.AXJO) lost 1.0%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) hit a three-month low as concerns over new business restrictions to halt a record rise in coronavirus cases swept dampened risk appetite. Read more The two-year US Treasury yield, which generally moves in line with interest rate expectations, fell 2.8 basis points to 1.012%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.7 basis points to 1.841%. Oil prices rose for a fourth day after a fire on a pipeline linking Iraq to Turkey briefly halted flows, heightening concerns over an already tight short-term supply outlook. Brent crude rose $1.37 to $88.88 a barrel. U.S. crude rose $1.92 to $87.35 a barrel. Gold rose more than 1% as the dollar retreated and geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine boosted the appeal of safe-haven bullion. Spot gold rose 1.49% to $1,840.54 an ounce. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Lawrence White in London and Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill, Simon Cameron-Moore, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, William Maclean Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

