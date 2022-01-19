US stocks set to open cautiously as bond yields hit pre-pandemic highs, while UK inflation climbs to 30-year high





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Spencer Platt/Getty Images US stocks stalled on Wednesday as rising US Treasury yields created a difficult backdrop for bond investors as markets positioned themselves for a faster pace of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones futures fell 0.1% at 4:15 a.m. ET, while those on the S&P 500 fell 0.08% and the Nasdaq 0.04%, suggesting a more cautious start to trading. late in the day. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 1.897% on Wednesday, while two-year Treasury yields rose 2 basis points to 1.067%, holding near two-year highs. The 10-year soared above 1.8% for the first time since COVID-19 began to impact markets in early 2020. UBS expects 10-year yields to rise slightly to around 2% by June and 2.1% by the end of the year, as investors lower their expectations for more near-term rate hikes. aggressive, which could see a slower rise in 2-year yields – known as the “steepening” of the yield curve. “The 2-year Treasury, meanwhile, has moved too aggressively in pricing Fed tightening, in our view, and we expect the yield curve to steepen,” Mark said. Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This steepening should further improve the positive backdrop for financial services companies.” Market participants are positioned for a more hawkish Federal Reserve meeting next week. Most assume that there will be an initial rise in interest rates, in a effort to calm galloping inflation, according to Jens Magnusson, chief economist at SEB Research. Rising yields have undermined growth stocks, such as technology, which typically suffer the most from higher borrowing costs, as the present value of future earnings declines as rates rise. Overall, the technology sector fell 2.6% on Tuesday. The latest sell-off deepened after disappointing fourth-quarter results from Goldman Sachs, which posted earnings below expectations due to weaker business activity. Elsewhere in Europe, UK inflation rose to 5.4%, its highest level in 30 years, in December. That’s up from November’s reading of 5.1% and its highest level since March 1992. “These are appalling figures, higher than expected and which will no doubt increase the pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates at their next meeting,” he said. Sandra Holdsworth, Head of Rates at Aegon Asset Management. The British central bank will then meet on February 3. Analysts say that with supply chains still in crisis and economists warning that inflation may not peak until spring, several interest rate hikes may be needed over the coming year. London’s FTSE 100 was roughly flat, while the Euro Stoxx 600 and Frankfurt’s DAX fell 0.1%. Asian indices mostly lost ground after the selloff on Wall Street. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% and the Tokyo Nikkei lost 2.8%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng edged up 0.06%. Oil prices are trading at seven-year highs, with growing ggeopolitical tensions in the Middle East being one of the reasons for the latest recovery. Brent futures rose 0.3% to $87.81 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% to $85.28 a barrel. Read more: A 31-year-old woman whose NFTs have grossed over $3 million has gone from being a high-rise window washer to one of the top-selling female artists. She breaks down the inspiration behind her work, her background and the tools she used to design her pieces.

