Dow closes over 300 points, Nasdaq falls into correction territoryMore
Updated 4:13 PM EST
Stocks ended lower on Wednesday, while Treasury yields extended their recent soar amid bets that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the pace of short-term rate hikes as inflationary pressures continue to build in the largest economy in the world.
Tech stocks have also slipped into so-called corrective territory, with the Nasdaq Composite now 10% below its November 19 closing high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 339 points, or 0.96%, at 35,028, while the S&P 500 was down 0.97% and the Nasdaq was down 1.15%.
Stocks were hit hard by prospects for faster rate hikes on Tuesday, while weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings from Goldman Sachs (GS) – Get the report from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. kept the Dow Jones deep in the red, closing its worst day since November, and pushed the S&P 500 down about 4% year-to-date.
A rate hike in March is almost insured by the Fed, according to interest rate futures, but bets on a 50 basis point move are starting to kick in, taking 2-year Treasury yields to a high of 1.075% in early February 2020. exchanges in New York.
Fresh upward pressure on oil prices, which took WTI crude to the highest levels in seven years, emerged overnight amid the disruption of an oil pipeline between Iraq and Turkey , while benchmark 10-year German Bund yields traded in positive territory for the first time since 2019.
“The market is trying to figure out what level of interest rates makes sense given the Federal Reserve’s plans to hike rates in 2022, which adds significant short-term volatility to the stock market,” said Richard Saperstein, chief executive. investments in New York. based cash partners. “This path to normalization can only happen because of a strong economy and a strong economy should benefit corporate profits.”
Procter & Gamble (PG) – Get the Procter & Gamble company report gave the big board a boost with stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, fueled by the group of consumer brands’ ability to raise prices in the face of rising transportation and raw material costs. The shares ended up 3.4%.
Bank of America (BAC) – Get the Bank of America Corp report shares rose slightly after the lender beat Wall Street forecasts for its fourth-quarter earnings and said its total spending for the year ahead would broadly match 2021 levels, removing a key profit concern in an otherwise bullish outlook.
Morgan Stanley (MRS) – Get the Morgan Stanley report gained 1.9% after posting fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations on strong performance from the bank’s wealth management and asset management groups.
Shares of San Francisco-based fintech SoFi (SOFI) – Get the report from SoFi Technologies Inc jumped 13.7% after the popular mobile banking and lending company received regulatory approval to officially become a bank.
UnitedHeath (A H) – Get the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated report ended slightly higher after again seeing Optum’s revenue drive revenue and profit gains for the country’s largest health insurance group.
Ford (F) – Get the Ford Motor Company report shares fell 7.9% after the automaker said Tuesday night that its early investment in Rivian Automotive (BANK) – Get the Class A report from Rivian Automotive, Inc. would add about $8.2 billion to its fourth-quarter net income.
US chip stocks also jumped after semiconductor equipment maker ASML NV (AMSL) released higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued a strong near-term outlook for the sector.
ASML, which ended down 2.3%, said demand for its extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, or EUV machines, which design complex chips used by industry titans such as Samsung Electronics, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor and costs up to $120 million, would help overall sales rise more than 20% this year, easing fears that a fire at one of its Germany-based factories could affect supplies.
In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 closed 0.2% higher in Frankfurt, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the session down 2.8% in Tokyo, thanks in part to a 12% drop. 8% for the Sony group following yesterday’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (ATVI) – Get the Activision Blizzard, Inc. report. by Microsoft (MSFT) – Get the Microsoft Corporation report.
