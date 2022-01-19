Daily Stock Market Review January 19, 2022





The MSE share price index fell 0.78% to 3,793.637 points as lower share prices for FIMBank and HSBC offset higher IHI. Meanwhile, MIA and MPC traded flat, with overall trading activity contracting further to just €0.04 million. A single trade of 20,000 shares forced the HSBC Bank Malta plc share price down 0.5% to the €0.93 level. Also in banking, FIMBank plc plunged 22% to the $0.256 level, but on insignificant volume. International Hotel Investments plc resumed the level of €0.60 (+0.8%) on 13,500 shares. Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc remained at the €5.80 level on a total of 2,107 shares. Yesterday, MIA announced that it welcomed 2.54 million passengers in 2021, which was a strong rebound from 2020, but traffic volumes were still 65% lower than 2019. Given the challenges of the industry that are expected to persist in the coming months, MIA explained that at this stage it does not have sufficient data to provide a reliable traffic guidance for 2022. Nevertheless, the airport operator has indicated that it will now pursuing two major projects – namely the development of “SkyParks 2” (which will include a hotel) and the construction of “Asphalt X” which is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be the largest infrastructure investment in the airfield undertaken by MIA since 1998. MIA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on February 22 to review and approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Malta Properties Company plc traded at €0.52 on low volume. The RF MGS index continued its downward trend dropping another 0.29% to 1,064.113 points. The benchmark German 10-year bond yield climbed into positive territory for the first time since May 2019 amid further signs of soaring inflation in Europe. This report contains public information only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations that cannot be reasonably predicted. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company authorized to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange. www.rizzofarrugia.com Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support us

