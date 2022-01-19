Nasdaq enters correction territory as stocks close lower





For the Nasdaq, this latest peak was its record close on Nov. 19.

On Wednesday, the tech-heavy index ended down 1.2%, 10.7% below the record high.

S&P500 SPX Dow UNDUE The other two major indices also closed in the red, with thedrop of nearly 1%, and thealso ending nearly 1%, or 340 points, lower.

There’s a lot going on. Bond yields have risen in this world in anticipation of higher interest rate policies from global central banks. On Tuesday, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose above 1.8% for the first time since before the pandemic. Although it pulled back a bit on Wednesday, it was trading around 1.85% as the market neared close. Yields and bond prices move in opposite directions to each other. “Obviously, interest rate developments are going to remain a focal point, but at least until next Wednesday, when Fed Chairman Powell provides an update, attention should start to shift. shift to corporate earnings,” Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange, said in a note to clients Wednesday afternoon. The Federal Reserve began rolling back its pandemic stimulus program late last year and signaled that multiple interest rate hikes are ahead in 2022. Investors don’t expect this that they begin before March. It is also earnings season, which could inject additional volatility into the trading day. The big US banks got things off to a worse start than expected over the past few trading days. “Over the past few weeks, investors have crowded into cyclical sectors,” Reinking said, “but another round of earnings in the financials sector fell short of lofty expectations, adding to the weakness. ”

