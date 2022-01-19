Oil Could Break Stock Market Backside if Crude ‘Goes Parabolic’ — How to Prepare

Oil futures are trading at seven-year highs, adding to jitters around a faltering stock market, and investors should be prepared for the possibility of another surge higher, a analyst warned on Wednesday. chart watcher.

Oil could be what pulls markets back if it goes parabolic here. Be careful, but also make sure you have oil exposure in case that happens, technical analyst Andrew Adams wrote in a note for Saut Strategy.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, hit price resistance levels that Adams said previously expected to cause it trouble.

When resistance is completely ignored, there is usually a good chance that an asset will rise, but now there is a heavier resistance area around $85 where it stalled late last year before falling by more than $20, Adams said. Above there I don’t see much resistance until closer to $95 and at that point we could see some real oil price fear weighing on consumers who are already facing price higher everywhere else.

Rising oil prices should continue to help oil companies, but it is also increasing costs for many other industries and could further hurt margins, he wrote.

WTI pushed well above the $85 level in Wednesday’s session. The contract for the first month of February CL.1 CLG22 rose 1.8% to close at $86.96. on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest close since October 8, 2014.

See: Oil relies on its highest price in more than 7 years as supply issues persist

March Brent crude BRN00,

-0.81%

BRNH22,

-0.81% ,

the global benchmark, closed at $88.44 a barrel, a 1.1% gain, on ICE Futures Europe, for its highest settlement since October 13, 2014. WTI is up nearly 16 % so far in the new year, while Brent has risen 13.7%. %.

Stocks, meanwhile, stumbled to start the new year as Treasury yields surged, a move largely attributed to expectations that the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates and tightening. otherwise monetary policy this year.

In a chart: Stock market warning signal: Here’s what soaring bond yields say about S&P 500 returns over the next 6 months

Treasury yields stabilized on Wednesday, but stocks remained under pressure, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-1.15%

entry into correction territory, defined as a 10% decline from a recent peak. The Nasdaq is down 8.3% year-to-date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.96%

fell 3.6% and the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.97%

is down 2.8%.

Read: The Nasdaq Composite just recorded its 66th correction since 1971, here’s what history says will happen next in the stock market

Energy, however, remained a bright spot in stocks, with the sector up more than 16% so far in the new year and one of only two of 11 S&P 500 sectors, alongside the financials (up 0.4%) in positive territory.

Oil stocks take a cue from crude, poised to either break out and continue the rally or take a break, Adams said. The listed index fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production XOP,

-1.10%

is up 12.6% since the start of the month, but fell 1.1% on Wednesday.

XOP is having a great start to the year and its overall picture is positive. But it’s trading in its upper volatility band and near where it encountered resistance a few months ago, a critical point, he said (see chart below).

Jump strategy





It’s hard for me to suggest going heavy and oil stocks in general here at such an uncertain point, but I still think the pullbacks in this group are for buying and that oil stocks continue to to be the best source of alpha in this market, Adams wrote.