Connect with us

Business

Oil Could Break Stock Market Backside if Crude ‘Goes Parabolic’ — How to Prepare

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Oil futures are trading at seven-year highs, adding to jitters around a faltering stock market, and investors should be prepared for the possibility of another surge higher, a analyst warned on Wednesday. chart watcher.

Oil could be what pulls markets back if it goes parabolic here. Be careful, but also make sure you have oil exposure in case that happens, technical analyst Andrew Adams wrote in a note for Saut Strategy.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, hit price resistance levels that Adams said previously expected to cause it trouble.

When resistance is completely ignored, there is usually a good chance that an asset will rise, but now there is a heavier resistance area around $85 where it stalled late last year before falling by more than $20, Adams said. Above there I don’t see much resistance until closer to $95 and at that point we could see some real oil price fear weighing on consumers who are already facing price higher everywhere else.

Rising oil prices should continue to help oil companies, but it is also increasing costs for many other industries and could further hurt margins, he wrote.

WTI pushed well above the $85 level in Wednesday’s session. The contract for the first month of February CL.1 CLG22 rose 1.8% to close at $86.96. on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest close since October 8, 2014.

See: Oil relies on its highest price in more than 7 years as supply issues persist

March Brent crude BRN00,
-0.81%

BRNH22,
-0.81%,
the global benchmark, closed at $88.44 a barrel, a 1.1% gain, on ICE Futures Europe, for its highest settlement since October 13, 2014. WTI is up nearly 16 % so far in the new year, while Brent has risen 13.7%. %.

Stocks, meanwhile, stumbled to start the new year as Treasury yields surged, a move largely attributed to expectations that the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates and tightening. otherwise monetary policy this year.

In a chart: Stock market warning signal: Here’s what soaring bond yields say about S&P 500 returns over the next 6 months

Treasury yields stabilized on Wednesday, but stocks remained under pressure, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP,
-1.15%
entry into correction territory, defined as a 10% decline from a recent peak. The Nasdaq is down 8.3% year-to-date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.96%
fell 3.6% and the S&P 500 SPX,
-0.97%
is down 2.8%.

Read: The Nasdaq Composite just recorded its 66th correction since 1971, here’s what history says will happen next in the stock market

Energy, however, remained a bright spot in stocks, with the sector up more than 16% so far in the new year and one of only two of 11 S&P 500 sectors, alongside the financials (up 0.4%) in positive territory.

Oil stocks take a cue from crude, poised to either break out and continue the rally or take a break, Adams said. The listed index fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production XOP,
-1.10%
is up 12.6% since the start of the month, but fell 1.1% on Wednesday.

XOP is having a great start to the year and its overall picture is positive. But it’s trading in its upper volatility band and near where it encountered resistance a few months ago, a critical point, he said (see chart below).

Jump strategy

It’s hard for me to suggest going heavy and oil stocks in general here at such an uncertain point, but I still think the pullbacks in this group are for buying and that oil stocks continue to to be the best source of alpha in this market, Adams wrote.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-could-break-the-stock-markets-back-if-crude-goes-parabolic-how-to-play-it-11642616567

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: