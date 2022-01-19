Tony Wood appointed Chief Scientific Officer Designate, GSK

For media and investors only

Tony Wood will assume full responsibility for GSK R&D in August 2022

Hal Barron will move in August 2022 from CSO to GSK Non-Executive Director with additional responsibilities to support R&D

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) today announced the appointment of Tony Wood as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Designate. Tony will assume full responsibility for research and development (R&D) from current CSO, Dr. Hal Barron, on August 1, 2022, after which Hal will remain on the GSK board and become a non-executive director, with additional responsibilities to support R&D.

Tony is a highly respected scientist and one of the world’s foremost chemists, with over 30 years of experience in various R&D disciplines to deliver innovative medicines. He joined GSK after leaving Pfizer in 2017, as Senior Vice President, Medicinal Science and Technology, and is responsible for all science and technology platforms supporting the discovery, clinical development and delivery of new medicines within the company. GSK.

During his career, Tony has led large-scale, global drug discovery and development organizations across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and infectious disease. He has played a pivotal role in the launch of many new drugs at GSK, including Nucala, Blenrep, Jemperli, Cabenuva and more recently Xevudy. Tony has also been instrumental in achieving GSK’s recent R&D productivity improvements and developing its R&D approach focused on immune system science, human genetics and advanced technologies, including building capabilities in functional genomics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Tony will assume full responsibility for R&D across GSK’s portfolio and pipeline from August 2022. After that, Hal will remain a member of GSK’s Board transitioning to serve as a non-executive director and member of the Scientific Committee of the Board of Directors for an initial period of three years. In addition to his non-executive responsibilities, Hal will also provide advice and support on scientific and asset development matters and participate in key executive investment and R&D advisory committees. He will also continue to collaborate with the scientific community, R&D partners and other companies, as needed, in support of R&D and on behalf of GSK.

As announced today by Altos Labs, Hal will assume the position of CEO and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altos Labs effective August 1, 2022. Altos Labs is a new privately owned biotechnology company based in the Bay Area of San Francisco, with multiple global locations, and focuses on the programming biology of cellular rejuvenation with the goal of reversing disease.

Emma Walmsley, President and CEO, said: We are delighted to name Tony as our next CSO. He is an exceptional scientist who is highly respected inside and outside GSK. Tony has been a key partner to Hal in implementing our R&D approach, and with his experience and expertise in science, data and new technologies, he is perfectly placed to build on the progress Hal’s exceptional achievements and to generate value from our pipeline. Hal’s appointment to Altos Labs is a unique opportunity for him and we are delighted that GSK will continue to benefit from his expertise on the board and in support of R&D. Taken together, these changes provide us with a clear path to continue the R&D momentum to achieve our new ambitions for growth and large-scale impact for patients.

Hal Barron, Scientific Director, said: Tony will be an outstanding scientific director for GSK. I worked closely with him for several years. I know him as a person and a scientist of the highest quality. Over the past four years, we have significantly improved the quality and strength of the pipeline and our overall R&D productivity, delivering 13 major product approvals and doubling the number of assets in Phase III/registration to 23. GSK now has a pipeline of 21 vaccines and 42 drugs, many of which offer prime potential opportunities for patients and will drive GSK’s growth over the next decade. I am very pleased to continue to be part of GSK and to play an important role in the business as I transition to a non-executive board member and support Tony and the team in delivering on the promise. of our pipeline.

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer Designate, said: I am honored to have been asked to lead GSK’s R&D. Over the past few years, under Hals’ leadership, we have made tremendous progress in strengthening the pipeline and establishing an R&D approach that can improve the efficiency and success of drug and vaccine development. With the progress already made and with the many talented people we have within our R&D organization, I am confident that we will provide patients with highly successful and much-needed scientific innovations in the years to come.

Notes to editors:

Tony Wood – Biography

Since joining GSK in 2017 as Senior Vice President, Medical Science and Technology, Tony has been responsible for all science and technology platforms supporting the discovery, clinical development and delivery of new drugs within GSK. . He has been instrumental in the launch of new products, including Nucala, Blenrep, Jemperli, Cabenuva and Xevudy.

Tony has been instrumental in developing GSK’s new R&D approach, creating its new Functional Genomics and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning organizations. He has also conducted numerous collaborations, notably with the Genome Research Laboratory, Adrestia and the Altius Institute.

Early in his career at Pfizer, Tony created and led his first global medicinal chemistry organization, supporting all small molecule discovery results from Pfizers research units. Among many accomplishments, this group designed the antiviral molecules that led to the development of the drug Paxlovid against SARS-CoV-2.

Tony also created and led Pfizers’ first medical science organization. In this role, he was responsible for the design and development of drugs including JAK1 inhibitor, abrocitinib, JAK3 inhibitor, ritlecitinib and tofacitinib follow-on drugs. He was also responsible for the structure-based design of the Pfizer RSV vaccine, which is currently in phase III development. Previously, Tony co-led Pfizers research in the antiviral therapeutic area. He invented maraviroc, a CCR5 antagonist for the treatment of HIV and Pfizer’s first successful drug derived from high-throughput screening. It is one of the first examples of genetically inspired medicine.

He has lived and worked in the UK and USA and has made significant contributions to the field of medicinal chemistry, receiving numerous international awards. He is a member of the National Genomics Board of the United Kingdom and of the board of the Rosalind Franklin Institute. He is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, from which he also received an Honorary Fellowship, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology. Tony has been closely involved in the UK government’s COVID-19 planning, including establishing the GSK/AstraZeneca/Cambridge University testing facility within the university’s Anne McLaren laboratory.

Tony holds a BSc and PhD from Newcastle University and was a postdoctoral fellow at Imperial College London.

Appointment process

The appointment of Tony Wood as CSO effective August 1, 2022 was made by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The appointment follows an extensive succession planning and selection process led by the Board of Directors, with the assistance of an external recruitment firm. This process, which included interviewing external and internal candidates, was overseen by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Scientific Committee.

Transition of Hal Barron to Non-Executive Director

Hal will receive his current salary until July 31, 2022, with a pro-rated bonus for 2022, and will retain all existing long-term incentive awards.

Hals’ executive service contract will end on July 31, 2022. He will be replaced by a letter of appointment for his services as a non-executive non-independent director effective August 1, 2022. The board will appoint Hal as a member of the scientific committee. Committee from that date.

In accordance with GSK’s compensation policy, Hal will receive the standard base compensation for a non-executive director of 95,000 per annum and will be entitled to the intercontinental travel allowance. Subject to shareholder approval at GSK’s annual general meeting in May 2022, he will also receive another 200,000 per year for additional responsibilities he has agreed to take on on behalf of GSK to support R&D. . Hal will be required to invest at least 25% of his fee in GSK shares which he will hold until his retirement from the board.

