At least 6 signs show that the stock market is starting to crash

Hang on! It could be a bumpy ride this year.

Financial markets are off to a dismal start for the bulls in 2022. Blame soaring inflation, a staggered Federal Reserve, or a nagging pandemic. But whatever boogeyman market participants identify, there are clear signs that the market is experiencing signs of wear and tear.

Here are some market-based indicators that imply more bumps in the road ahead, or at least highlight the uneven path the market has traveled so far.

Technological wreckage

The Nasdaq Composite COMP

was in a downward spiral. The popular tech index recorded its first close in corrective territory since March on Wednesday, closing 10.69% below its Nov. 19 record high and meeting the commonly used definition of a correction.

On top of that, the Nasdaq Composite on Tuesday snagged its first close below a closely watched long-term trend line since April 2020 its 200-day moving average. Exceeding its 200-day mark might be a more compelling cause for concern for optimistic investors, given how long the index has been able to stay above that level.

Death cross for children

The 50-day moving average of the small-cap-focused Russell 2000 indices fell below its 200-day moving average. A death cross appears when the 50-day moving average (DMA) crosses below the 200-DMA, which many chart watchers believe marks the spot where a short-term pullback crosses into a bullish trend. longer term decline.

Small caps, as measured by the Russell 2000 RUT Index,

have done almost as badly as tech stocks, down 8.1% year-to-date.

Dow Jones Market Data





According to the folks at Dow Jones Market Data:

Since its inception, the Russell 2000 has entered a deathcross twenty-six times, including the Wednesday entry

The average number of trading days where the 50-day moving average stays below the 200-day moving average is 104 trading days

In 2020, the index spent 103 trading days with the 50-day moving average below the 200-day moving average

The S&P 500s 100

The medium-term moving average of the S&P 500, its 100 days, was exceeded on Wednesday. The general market index has not closed below this level since around October 2021. Falling below this mark now can signal that the 200-day trendline may be next to fall.

FactSet Inc.





fear gauge

A closely watched measure of stock market volatility often used as an indicator of investor anxiety, the Cboe Volatiity Index VIX,

generally referred to by its VIX ticker, was high for much of 2022. The index, which has a long-term average of around 20, has remained above this level. The VIX, which closed at 23.85, is trading above its 50-day moving average of 20.24, according to FactSet data.

The extent of upside potential in stock markets may depend on the VIX, which uses options prices on S&P 500 stocks to gauge the implied or expected volatility of the benchmark over the coming 30-day period.

The VIX moves inversely to equities and a rise in the VIX means investors are betting on turbulence in the coming month.

Bouncy Bund

One of Europe’s most watched government bond yields, the German 10-year Treasury, aka the bund, turned positive for the first time since 2019, pointing to a broad rise in global yields.

The 10-year German Bund yield BX:TMBMKDE-10Y

hit 0.021% on Wednesday, with the 10-year US Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y

at 1.826% and the 2-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD02Y

yield greater than 1%.

Markets are pricing in an aggressive course for US Federal Reserve policy and this is spilling over to global markets, let alone those in America.

A rapid rise in yields has put pressure on the stock market and a rise in German bunds could contribute to headwinds for the US Treasury as European investors may see some value in buying bunds in positive territory. Yields rise for debt as prices fall.

Sectors in decline

Only 2 of 11 S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory for the year so far: Energy XX:SP500,

up more than 16% and financials XX: SP500,

up 0.4%. XX Technology: SP500

and real estate XX:SP500

experience the steepest declines yet in 2022.