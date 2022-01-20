The Nasdaq Composite just recorded its 66th correction since 1971 — here’s what history says will happen next in the stock market

The Nasdaq COMP composite index,

-1.15%

Wednesday saw its first close in correction territory since March with a rapid rise in Treasury yields, and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike were blamed on weakness in the once-high benchmark. .

The tech-heavy index is off to a terrible start, down 8.3% so far in 2022, closing Wednesday down 1.2% at 14,340.26, putting it down 10.69% below its November 19 record high and meeting the common definition of a correction. in an asset value.

The benchmark also finished below its 200-day moving average for the first time since April 2020 on Tuesday.

The index has corrected, as defined, 65 times (not counting Wednesdays) since its inception in 1971 and of those corrections, 24 of them, or 37%, resulted in bear markets or declines in at least 20% from a recent high.

More recently, corrections have served as buying opportunities, with staying in the correction on March 8 leading to subsequent gains for periods of one week, two weeks, three weeks, one month, up to six months. . A similar uptrend set in when the Nasdaq Composite moved into correction territory in early September 2020.

Looking more broadly at the performance of the Nasdaq Composite over the past 65 times, it fell 10% from a high, it ended positive on average, up 0.8%, the following week, but returns during this first month are weak, until the benchmark enters the three-month period and beyond, where average gains are 2.2%.

US stocks have fallen since the start of the year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.96%

and the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.97%

all down sharply since the start of the month, as Treasury yields rise in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening this year. The Federal Open Market Committee responsible for setting rates will then meet on January 25-26 and will likely set the stage for a series of rate hikes and policy tightening in the fight against inflation.

Heading into the policy meeting, the yield on the 10-year Treasury noteBX:TMUBMUSD10Y was trading around 1.83% on Wednesday, while the 2-year Treasury noteBX:TMUBMUSD02Y, which is more sensitive to political expectations of the Fed, also increased.

Rising yields are weighing on yield-sensitive tech stocks and growth-oriented areas of the market as a rapid rise in interest rates makes their future cash flows less valuable and, in turn, makes stocks appear popular overvalued, resulting in a broad recalibration of tech and tech-related stocks that populate the Nasdaq.

Ken Jimenez contributed to this article