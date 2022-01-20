Connect with us

Business

The Nasdaq Composite just recorded its 66th correction since 1971 — here’s what history says will happen next in the stock market

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


The Nasdaq COMP composite index,
-1.15%
Wednesday saw its first close in correction territory since March with a rapid rise in Treasury yields, and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike were blamed on weakness in the once-high benchmark. .

The tech-heavy index is off to a terrible start, down 8.3% so far in 2022, closing Wednesday down 1.2% at 14,340.26, putting it down 10.69% below its November 19 record high and meeting the common definition of a correction. in an asset value.

The benchmark also finished below its 200-day moving average for the first time since April 2020 on Tuesday.

Read: Stock market warning signal: Here’s what soaring bond yields say about S&P 500 returns over the next 6 months

The index has corrected, as defined, 65 times (not counting Wednesdays) since its inception in 1971 and of those corrections, 24 of them, or 37%, resulted in bear markets or declines in at least 20% from a recent high.

More recently, corrections have served as buying opportunities, with staying in the correction on March 8 leading to subsequent gains for periods of one week, two weeks, three weeks, one month, up to six months. . A similar uptrend set in when the Nasdaq Composite moved into correction territory in early September 2020.

Dow Jones Market Data

Looking more broadly at the performance of the Nasdaq Composite over the past 65 times, it fell 10% from a high, it ended positive on average, up 0.8%, the following week, but returns during this first month are weak, until the benchmark enters the three-month period and beyond, where average gains are 2.2%.

Dow Jones Market Data

US stocks have fallen since the start of the year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.96%
and the S&P 500 SPX index,
-0.97%
all down sharply since the start of the month, as Treasury yields rise in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening this year. The Federal Open Market Committee responsible for setting rates will then meet on January 25-26 and will likely set the stage for a series of rate hikes and policy tightening in the fight against inflation.

Read: The 60/40 portfolio is in jeopardy as the Federal Reserve braces for a rate hike cycle in the months ahead

Heading into the policy meeting, the yield on the 10-year Treasury noteBX:TMUBMUSD10Y was trading around 1.83% on Wednesday, while the 2-year Treasury noteBX:TMUBMUSD02Y, which is more sensitive to political expectations of the Fed, also increased.

To verify:Here’s how the Federal Reserve could shrink its $8.77 trillion balance sheet to fight high inflation

Rising yields are weighing on yield-sensitive tech stocks and growth-oriented areas of the market as a rapid rise in interest rates makes their future cash flows less valuable and, in turn, makes stocks appear popular overvalued, resulting in a broad recalibration of tech and tech-related stocks that populate the Nasdaq.

Ken Jimenez contributed to this article

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/nasdaq-composite-has-logged-65-corrections-since-1971-and-as-it-heads-for-66-heres-how-the-stock-index-tends-to-perform-afterward-11642623639

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: