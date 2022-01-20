Business
Oscar Mayer bologna masks are sold out on Amazon but could be restocked
UPDATE: Oscar Mayer bologna face masks are currently sold out on Amazon but may be restocked.Due to unexpectedly high demand, we are working to get sheet masks back in stock over the next few days, Kraft Heinz said in a statement to USA TODAY.The masks were also listed as the Amazons’ No. 1 new release in beauty and personal care on Wednesday.
Have you ever turned a slice of bologna into a face mask with eye and mouth bites?
Oscar Mayer says he’s paying homage to classic childhood tradition with a new skincare product inspired by lunchtime meat.
Kraft Heinz brand has teamed up with Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty and skincare company, to create the face sheets, which are described as a moisturizing and restorative hydrogel that promotes skin elasticity, improves hydration and moisture retention.
The limited-edition face masks that look like bolognago go on sale Wednesday at Amazon.co.uk for $5 each and will be available while supplies last.
Oscar Mayer has a legacy that brings levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is ripe territory to playfully subvert, Lindsey Ressler, the brand’s senior marketing analyst, said in a statement.
But these masks with the botanical ingredients of witch hazel and seaweed are not edible and come with a warning to “do not eat them” because “that’s what bologna slices are for.”
“Our bologna has a nickname and its BEAUTY,” says the Amazon product listing, a throwback to Oscar Mayer’s popular jingle, “MyBaloneyHas a First Name” from the 1970s, which spells OSCAR. “No, that sheet mask is not real bologna. Put it on your face, not on your sandwich.”
The mask packaging resembles a Bologna Oscar Mayer package complete with the Wienermobile, which was added to packages last year as as part of the “Keep It Oscar” rebranding and transformation campaign.
According to the instructions, after cleaning your face, apply the mask and relax for 10-20 minutes. The mask must then be removed.
