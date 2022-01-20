Stocks extend 2022 losses as investors brace for rate hikes





UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street today as investors scrutinize the latest corporate earnings and brace for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Nasdaq 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1%. The major indexes all set new lows for the year, with weakness in tech stocks once again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Manufacturers of household goods and consumer products gained ground. FRONT COVER Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors scrutinize the latest corporate earnings and brace for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% at 2:36 p.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183 points, or 0.5%, to 35,184 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Major indexes bounced between gains and losses throughout the day, with tech stocks once again providing direction to the broader market. The sector sparked much of the market instability, with investors moving money in expectation of higher interest rates. Higher rates make stocks of high-flying technology companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive. Apple fell 1.2% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.1%. Stocks fell in January as investors weigh the impact of rising inflation on businesses and consumers, as well as the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate policy decision. “We’ve seen returns on the returns we’ve had in the last year,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “What we’re seeing is the market is resetting now.” A mix of travel-related businesses and automakers fell. Ford fell 7.4% after announcing a recall of about 200,000 cars in the United States to fix a problem that can prevent brake lights from going out. Financials and technology stocks weighed on the broader market. Communications companies and manufacturers of household and consumer goods gained ground. Bond yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.83% from 1.87% on Tuesday night. Investors are busy reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings. Health insurer UnitedHealth Group rose 0.3% after posting encouraging financial results. Bank of America rose 0.9% after reporting a jump in profits that beat analysts’ forecasts. Home and consumer goods company Procter & Gamble rose 3.8% after also posting strong financial results. The maker of Dawn dishwashing detergent and other products has had strong results as it passes higher costs onto consumers. Wall Street is watching the latest set of results closely to gauge whether inflation is cutting corporate profit margins and to see if consumers are accepting the higher prices without cutting spending. Demand for goods has exceeded companies’ ability to manufacture and supply products, causing supply chain issues and increasing raw material costs. Economists expect inflation to remain high until these supply chain issues are resolved and consumer demand is tempered. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is accelerating its withdrawal of support from markets and the economy. The central bank is likely to raise interest rates sooner and more often than expected to combat rising inflation. As of Tuesday night, investors were pricing in a greater than 86% chance that the Fed would raise short-term rates at its policymakers’ meeting in March. A month ago, they saw less than a 47% chance of that happening, according to CME Group.

