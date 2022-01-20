Stock market today: Nasdaq closes in correction territory





The stock market kept investors nervous today, with major benchmarks swinging between positive and negative territory. Banking stocks remained in focus following the latest round of fourth quarter earnings reports, although reactions today were mixed. State Street (STT, -7.1%) fell notably as weaker-than-expected management fee revenue eclipsed higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, while American bank (USB, -7.8%) slid after posting disappointing earnings and net interest income. Bank of America (BAC, +0.4%), on the other hand, rose slightly after its beating high and low, while Wall Street also welcomed the financial firm’s forecast for growth in non-interest spending. , which includes employee salaries roughly flat in 2022. (Goldman Sachs took a beating yesterday for noting that rising compensation costs were taking a bite out.) Globally, the financial sector (-1.7%) was one of the biggest laggards on the street today, just behind consumer discretionary (-1.8%). Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. “Before last Friday when the first round of earnings started hitting, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF was up 9.5% [from its December lows] while the S&P Regional Banking ETF was up 17%,” says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. “This has set the bar very high for this group heading into reporting season.

After a choppy intraday session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-1% to 35,028), S&P 500 Index (-1% to 4,532) and the Nasdaq Compound (-1.2% to 14,340) all ended the day in the red, with the last of the three ending in official corrective territory (a drop of 10% or more from a high). Other news on the stock market today: Small cap Russell 2000 returned 1.6% to land at 2,062.

returned 1.6% to land at 2,062. U.S. crude oil futures jumped 1.8% to settle at $86.96 a barrel, their highest settlement in more than seven years.

jumped 1.8% to settle at $86.96 a barrel, their highest settlement in more than seven years. Gold Futures Contracts jumped 1.7% to end at $1,843.20 an ounce.

jumped 1.7% to end at $1,843.20 an ounce. Bitcoin slipped 0.4% to $41,638.31. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.)

slipped 0.4% to $41,638.31. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.) Procter & Gamble (PG, +3.4%) reported earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $20.95 billion in the second quarter, beating analyst consensus estimates for a profit of 1.65 $ per share and revenue of $20.34 billion. The company credited the price increases with its strong quarter and said more are expected to take effect this quarter. “We reiterate our purchase, viewing PG’s best-in-class supply chain and dominant pricing power as a significant competitive advantage in this challenging operating environment,” said CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram. “As PG faces higher costs, this is translating into large-scale market share gains, which could prove much stickier than recent inflation trends.”

Sofi Technologies (SOFI) jumped 13.7% after the San Francisco-based fintech company received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve to become a bank holding company. SOFI plans to complete its acquisition of California-based community lender Golden Pacific Bancorp in February, when it will be able to operate SoFi Bank, its banking subsidiary. "We are launching SoFi coverage with an Outperformance [Buy] rating and a price target of $20, which is about a 60% upside [to Tuesday's close]Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini wrote in a note. niche rather than the full financial picture; Additionally, its streamlined product offering puts it in a good position against older consumer credit service providers, including traditional banks that are viewed by younger cohorts as outdated, non-paying and frictionless. in the cross-selling process, as business segments tend to operate in silos. ." How Investors Can Find Zen Many Wall Street pundits have sounded the alarm that the recent volatility crisis could continue in the near term. And for many in the market, these choppy waters might keep them calm, but all hope is not lost. One way for investors to find zen in uncertainty is to let someone else, namely skilled seasonal managers, guide them and their portfolios. For 401(k) investors, we've recently picked out the most popular mutual fund options for retirement savers, including those from top brokerage firms like T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, Vanguard, and American Funds. We also have our list of the best low-fee mutual funds for investors to buy. Many of our picks have changed over the past year to reflect changing market dynamics and the economy, but one thing has remained the same: our Kiplinger 25 is made up of our low-cost funds favorites managed by permanent stock pickers. . Check them.

