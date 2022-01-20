A surprise hurdle for LIC’s IFSC ambitions

Bombay : The offer to purchase from Life Insurance Corp. of Indias (LIC) for 15% of India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (India INX), an exchange located in Gujarats GIFT City, has been blocked by the insurance regulator due to a clause in the Insurance Act which prohibits insurers from acquiring foreign companies, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in Gift City is considered foreign territory, despite being located on Indian soil. The Indian government wants the exchanges, IFSC depositories to have an Indian flavor and have a diverse shareholding that prevails in the motherboard exchanges. In this framework, there was a proposal that LIC could acquire 15% in India INX or NSE IFSC (exchange located NSEs GIFT), but the regulator raised an objection,” said one of the two people quoted above. , seeking anonymity.

Two exchanges are located at GIFT CityIndia INX and NSE International Exchange. They are units of BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The only other major shareholder of Inx in India is ICICI Bank, which holds about 10% of the capital.

Recently, the State Bank of India also announced plans to acquire a 9.95% stake in India International Clearing Corp. (IFSC) Ltd.

According to the interpretation of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), GIFT or IFSC is a foreign jurisdiction, and therefore IFSC companies are outside India, said the second person , also requesting anonymity.

No insurer shall invest directly or indirectly outside India the funds of policyholders,” according to Section 27E of the Insurance Act 2015.

In the case of LIC, funds belonging to policyholders and shareholders are not bifurcated, which complicated the problem.

The exchanges have made representations to the regulator and the LIC, stating that the exchanges are established under the Indian Companies Act 2013, so technically they are Indian companies and not foreign entities. However, the regulator did not accept this argument,” the first person said.

Emails sent to LIC and Irdai seeking comment went unanswered. A spokesperson for India INX declined to comment.

The government has been made aware of the problem and as a workaround it is considering amending the Insurance Act as insurance companies’ operations at the IFSC should be smooth, said the second person.

During the budget session, the insurance law could be amended through the finance bill to allow insurance companies to invest in companies located at GIFT and insurance units created at GIFT from invest more in foreign companies,” the person said.

However, this amendment will only apply to insurance offices of the International Financial Services Centre.

Volumes on exchanges located at the IFSC increased significantly due to proprietary trading activity. Cumulative exchange revenue reached $4.46 trillion due to a substantial increase in market participation at India INX, which accounts for 92% of the market share at IFSC.

