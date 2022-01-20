Nasdaq futures edge lower after index closes in correction territory

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday after another choppy trading session, with investors remaining cautious amid rising rates and the Nasdaq dipping into correction territory.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 28 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell about 0.2%.

United Airlines shares fell about 2.5% in extended trading after the company released its quarterly results and warned that omicron had cut bookings and would delay its pandemic recovery.

In regular trading, the Dow Jones fell for the fourth consecutive day, by 339 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 also fell 0.9%. The Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.15% and is now around 10% off its November high.

This year’s turbulence in tech stocks, sparked by a surge in yields in the first week of January, continued on Wednesday as the 10-year US Treasury yield hit a high of 1.9%. It started the year at around 1.5%.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, acknowledged that the turmoil could last for some time, but said investors should not panic about interest rate hikes and that they are normal while the economy returns to normal.

“The economy and markets can and do adapt to changes in interest rates,” McMillan said. “This environment is a normal part of the cycle and one we see regularly. The current trend may be a little faster than what we have seen, but it is a response to real economic factors and therefore normal. in context. “