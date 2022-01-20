Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japanese exports rise | Associated press





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to support sluggish economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to gauge how quickly the Federal Reserve would roll back economic stimulus to calm inflation. China’s central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world’s second-largest economy slumped to 4% year on year in the last quarter following a clampdown on mounting debt on banks. real estate agents. The question remains whether banks will respond by increasing lending, ING’s Iris Pang said in a report. Amid uncertainty about heavily indebted developers, Pang said, banks will be picky about who they lend to. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3,563.11 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.8% to 24,570.06. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 27,574.43 after December exports rose 17.5% from a year earlier. Auto export growth accelerated to 17.5% from 4.1% in November. Seoul’s Kospi added less than 0.1% to 2,844.72 while Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 lost less than 0.1% to 7,329.00. New Zealand and Bangkok fell while Singapore and Jakarta advanced. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,532.76 after a sell-off in tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 35,028.65. Apple lost 2.1% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.2%. The S&P 500 technology sector has fallen more than 8% this year. The Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, fell 1.1% to 14,340.26. The index is 10.7% below its all-time high on Nov. 19. The market succumbed to renewed fears of inflation/Fed tightening, Mizuho Bank’s Vishnu Varathan said in a report. Stocks have fallen since Fed officials said in mid-December that it planned to scale back bond purchases and that other stimulus measures that are pushing stock prices higher would be accelerated due to the surge in US inflation to its highest level in four decades. As of late Tuesday, investors were pricing in a greater than 86% chance that the Fed would raise short-term rates at its March meeting, according to CME Group. That’s up from 47% a month ago. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on the Fed to do more to fight inflation. Given the strength of our economy and the pace of recent price increases, it is important to recalibrate the support now needed, Biden told a press conference. Investors are watching the latest round of corporate earnings for signs that inflation could squeeze earnings. Home and consumer goods company Procter & Gamble rose 3.4% after posting strong financial results. The company said consumers were willing to pay higher prices for dishwashing detergent, diapers and other products. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 16 cents to $85.64 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 24 cents to $88.20 a barrel in London. The dollar rose slightly to 114.27 yen from 114.25 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell from $1.1351 to $1.1356.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/business/stocks-rise-on-wall-street-as-investors-review-earnings/article_2d9d197b-d8e4-5883-8f94-79072516adc2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos