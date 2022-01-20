The textile stock gives a return of 190% in 14 sessions. Do you own?

Stock market today: Despite weak markets over the past 3 trading sessions, AK Spintex stock price hit 5% of the upper circuit in the previous 3 sessions as it opened with an upward gap of over 4% today. In fact, textile stock has become one of the few multibagger stocks in 2022, as it has grown from 27.95 (closing price on December 31, 2021 on BSE) to 80.90 (today’s high at BSE), registering an increase of around 190% in just 14 2022 New Year’s trading sessions. Asked why the meter rose so much, the company BSE replied that the rise in the counter is completely ‘market-driven.’

Responding to BSE’s question regarding the sharp rise in the AK Spintex share price over the past few sessions, the company’s management replied: “Referring to your email dated January 5, 2022 regarding the clarification of the price movement, we hereby submit that the company has always disclosed to the stock exchange all material information that affects the operations/performance of the company, including all information necessary in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulation ( Registration and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (the Registration Regulations) within the time allowed.”

“We hereby further submit that we are not aware of the reason for the significant movement in the price of our shares. The movement in the price of the share is purely market-driven and may be a combination of various factors, including including market conditions. We would like to reiterate that the Company has always and will continue to meet the required compliance under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws,” AK Spintex replied to BSE.

AK Spintex share price history

BSE-listed multibagger stock closed 27.95 per share on December 31, 2021, while AK Spintex stock price opened today with an upside spread of over 4% reaching an intraday high of 80.90 levels each. So, in just 14 trading sessions in 2022, this BSE-listed textile stock has generated a 190% multibagger return to its shareholders.

The multibagger stock has been sideways for nearly a year, but has seen strong gains in the past month, delivering an exceptional return to its shareholders. Over the past month, the AK Spintex share price has gone from 9:55 p.m. to 80.90 levels each, registering an increase of approximately 260% during this period.

Impact on investment

Looking for multibagger stocks for 2022, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this textile stock a month ago is 1 lakh would have turned to 3.60 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this textile stock at the start of New Year 2022 by buying each stock at 27.95 levels, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.90 lakh today.

