Business
The textile stock gives a return of 190% in 14 sessions. Do you own?
Stock market today: Despite weak markets over the past 3 trading sessions, AK Spintex stock price hit 5% of the upper circuit in the previous 3 sessions as it opened with an upward gap of over 4% today. In fact, textile stock has become one of the few multibagger stocks in 2022, as it has grown from 27.95 (closing price on December 31, 2021 on BSE) to 80.90 (today’s high at BSE), registering an increase of around 190% in just 14 2022 New Year’s trading sessions. Asked why the meter rose so much, the company BSE replied that the rise in the counter is completely ‘market-driven.’
Responding to BSE’s question regarding the sharp rise in the AK Spintex share price over the past few sessions, the company’s management replied: “Referring to your email dated January 5, 2022 regarding the clarification of the price movement, we hereby submit that the company has always disclosed to the stock exchange all material information that affects the operations/performance of the company, including all information necessary in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulation ( Registration and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (the Registration Regulations) within the time allowed.”
“We hereby further submit that we are not aware of the reason for the significant movement in the price of our shares. The movement in the price of the share is purely market-driven and may be a combination of various factors, including including market conditions. We would like to reiterate that the Company has always and will continue to meet the required compliance under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws,” AK Spintex replied to BSE.
AK Spintex share price history
BSE-listed multibagger stock closed 27.95 per share on December 31, 2021, while AK Spintex stock price opened today with an upside spread of over 4% reaching an intraday high of 80.90 levels each. So, in just 14 trading sessions in 2022, this BSE-listed textile stock has generated a 190% multibagger return to its shareholders.
The multibagger stock has been sideways for nearly a year, but has seen strong gains in the past month, delivering an exceptional return to its shareholders. Over the past month, the AK Spintex share price has gone from 9:55 p.m. to 80.90 levels each, registering an increase of approximately 260% during this period.
Impact on investment
Looking for multibagger stocks for 2022, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this textile stock a month ago is 1 lakh would have turned to 3.60 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this textile stock at the start of New Year 2022 by buying each stock at 27.95 levels, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.90 lakh today.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now!!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-textile-stock-gives-190-return-in-14-sessions-do-you-own-11642656988008.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022