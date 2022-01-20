Dominion Lending Centers Receives Conditional Approval to List Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Content of the article VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Dominion Lending Centers Inc. (TSXV: DLCG) (DLC or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares of Class A (common stock) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) and a graduate of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Gary Mauris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: Graduating from the Toronto Stock Exchange is an important milestone for DLC. The re-listing on the TSX should enhance our business profile and provide DLC with access to a larger group of potential investors. Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Final listing approval is subject to the Company fulfilling certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX has confirmed the date on which trading of the Common Shares is expected to begin on the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action with respect to listing on the TSX, as there will be no change in the ticker symbol or CUSIP of the common shares . About Dominion Lending Centers Inc. The DLC Group is the leading network of mortgage professionals in Canada. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centers and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Center Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and does business across Canada. The vast network of DLC Groups includes approximately 7,500 agents and 515 locations. Based in British Columbia, DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat. Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The Company’s contact details are as follows: Jacques Bell

Co-president

403-560-0821

[email protected] Robin Burpee

Financial co-director

403-455-9670

[email protected] Amar Leekha

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

[email protected] NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS ITS TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE RELEVANCE OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively forward-looking statements), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the listing of its common stock on the TSX. The use of the words will, should, expected and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although DLC believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as DLC cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the last Managements Discussion and Analysis DLC available at www.sedar.com. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking statements included, whether whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Share this article on your social network Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again

