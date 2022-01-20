Quebec reports 88 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations top 3,425

Quebec on Wednesday reported 3,425 active hospitalizations for COVID-19 and 88 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The total death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 12,541.

According to the province’s public health institute (INSPQ), the death rate in Quebec is the highest in Canada, with an average of seven deaths per million inhabitants over the past seven days. The Canadian average is 3.2.

Quebec does not do better compared to the other countries that rank first, ahead of Italy at 5.4 and the United States at 4.7.

The INSPQ, however, urged caution when comparing data, warning that death registration methods may differ from province to province and country to country.

Prime Minister François Legault made similar comments in a tweet sunday.

“Be careful with death comparisons,” he wrote in French. “Some states do not include deaths when the primary cause is not COVID-19.”

Legault went on to say that a better indicator is excess mortality, which refers to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis that are higher than would have been expected in a normal year.

A 2021 report from the Royal Society of Canada says Quebec has likely painted the most accurate picture when it comes to COVID-19 deaths.

the report states that in many provinces, deaths from COVID-19 were underreported.

“Between February 1 and November 28, 2020, our study reveals that deaths from COVID-19

approximately 6,000 people aged 45 and over living in communities across Canada seem

went undetected, unreported, or unattributed to COVID-19,” the report said.

“This suggests that if Canada has continued to miss these deaths at the same rate since last November, the pandemic mortality burden could be twice as high as reported.”

The INSPQ stated in its methodology that it attributes a death to COVID-19, even when the virus was a secondary cause of death.

Quebec’s acting director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, said doctors were asking about the number of deaths in the province.

“They feel like there are more deaths being reported with COVID than due to COVID,” he said, adding that public health is looking into the matter.

The situation in hospitals

Meanwhile, hospitalizations increased by eight with 359 new patients admitted and 351 discharged. Among those hospitalized, 285 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

Another 6,123 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 812,419. The number of cases does not accurately reflect the situation due to limited testing, according to the province.

As health officials said Tuesday that the rise in hospitalizations driven by the Omicron variant appears to be slowing, Quebec announced a contingency plan to allow overwhelmed hospitals to continue operating.

Rather than focusing on keeping COVID-19 out of their facilities, hospitals would take a “harm reduction approach” to the spread of the virus.

Part of the plan is to allow workers infected or exposed to the virus to continue working rather than self-isolate, and for family members of patients to provide basic care for their loved one so that medical staff can provide clinical care.

Dr François Loubert, who is part of the regional department of general medicine in Montreal, agreed that the health system is under great pressure and could be facing a tipping point.

“At this point, I don’t think we’ve reached a point where the quality of care is declining,” he said, but admitted it was a concern.

With that in mind, Loubert urges people to seek treatment when and where appropriate.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we have to reduce the quality of care to provide care for a large number of people,” he said.

Loubert recommended that people contact their pharmacist or the info-Sant line at 811 if they are unsure whether or not to see a doctor.

“If you have chest pain, if you are short of breath, it is of course appropriate to consult a doctor. But if your condition is not urgent, now is the time to wait and use the right settings” , did he declare.

The idea is to avoid overcrowding emergency departments with non-emergency matters to free up resources for those in need of urgent care.

The province also announced that it will begin distributing the PfizersCOVID-19 Paxlovid antiviral pill to the public in an effort to prevent further hospitalizations over time.

Health officials warn, however, that the pill will be restricted to the most vulnerable, at least in the coming months, due to a limited supply.

While the pill offers hope, health experts still insist people need to be vaccinated.

In the past 24 hours, Quebec has administered 110,035 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, more than 16.6 million injections have been administered, including more than 2.8 million reminders.

In the province, 85.2% of the population has received at least one dose, while 89.8% of Quebecers aged 12 and over are considered adequately vaccinated.

