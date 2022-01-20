Morning Bid: “Moving in” (on good stock market deals)





People are seen on Wall St. in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A look at Sujata Rao’s day ahead. The prospect of war simply doesn’t bother the markets like it used to. US President Joe Biden believes Russia intends to “intervene” in Ukraine, and has even cast doubt on whether the West would retaliate to any “minor incursions”. Still, buyers stepped in to lift the MSCI index of global stocks after two days of falls, which saw the mighty Nasdaq enter “correction” territory, essentially down 10% from recent highs. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Wall Street, for now at least, looks poised to rebound, with Nasdaq futures up around 0.7%. And yields on “safe” bonds from Germany and the United States are rising after a decline on Wednesday evening. The reasons for regular bottom buying are well documented – ample liquidity, negative inflation-adjusted rates, strong corporate earnings. And the first cut in China’s benchmark mortgage rate in nearly two years shows that policy tightening in the developed world could be offset at least by Beijing’s actions. And despite this month’s rocky bond sell-off, a reminder that yields on a global debt benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Multiverse (7-10y) just topped 2%. Finally, all around us there are signs that the global economy is emerging from Omicron’s late 2021 pullback and that supply chain delays continue to ease. Japan’s exports and imports in December hit record highs in terms of yen value Read More Finally, labor markets are so tight in some parts of the world that Australia has even considered letting 16-year-olds drive forklifts, a proposal that has been shelved, some would say thankfully. But the day can still come. Bloomberg Multiverse Key developments that should further guide markets on Thursday: -More geopolitics; China said it had warned a US warship and North Korea suggested it could resume nuclear and missile testing. -The central bank of Norway announces an interest rate decision at 09:00 GMT (expect a hold) – Eurozone inflation will gradually decline, says Lagarde read more -Philadelphia Fed survey for January -POLL-Turkish Cenbank to stop easing -Central banks are also meeting in Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine – Eurozone final HICP in December, ECB minutes in December due out – Initial US Unemployment Insurance Claims/Existing Home Sales – Auction of American TIPs over 10 years -American benefits: Northern Trust, Union Pacific, Netflix, American Airlines Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Sujata Rao; edited by Dhara Ranasinghe Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

