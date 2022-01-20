The world’s first DeFi ETF to list on the Brazilian stock exchange in February





Hashdex, a global crypto-focused asset manager recently announcement the approval of the world’s first DeFi exchange-traded fund (ETF). The ETF will be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, under the symbol DEFI11 on February 17. 12 assets in three sub-portfolios Crypto ETFs typically track the price of one or more cryptocurrencies and, as exchange-listed investment vehicles, benefit from indirect, but regulated, exposure to the market. “As the largest crypto asset manager in Latin America, Hashdex continues to fulfill its mission to help people around the world better understand and gain diverse exposure to the crypto asset class,” Marcelo said. Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex. In partnership with CF Benchmarks, one of the world’s leading crypto index providers, DEFI11 will mirror the “CF DeFi Composite Index”. We are proud to be associated with @hashdex again to launch DEFI11 – the 1st Brazil #Challenge AND F ! DEFI11 will track the Modified CF DeFi Composite Index, one of our newest regulated benchmarks. DETAILS https://t.co/q1zD9Sv49g pic.twitter.com/VH4L3Us6uF — CF Benchmarks (@CFBenchmarks) January 19, 2022 According to the announcement, the index follows strict eligibility criteria to achieve the best representation of the DeFi phenomenon. To reflect all the major components that underpin the DeFi ecosystem, the index has a total of 12 assets grouped into three sub-portfolios. Major dApps including Uniswap, AAVE, Compound, Maker, Yearn, Curve, Synthetix, and AMP belong to the first sub-portfolio. Along with Chainlink, The Graph, and Polygon, the second sub-portfolio consists of service protocols and scalability solutions. Finally, Ethereum as a settlement network belongs to the third sub-wallet. Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken, said: The CF DeFi Composite Index is the first to be driven by the CF Digital Asset Classification Framework (DACS) and we are very excited to be able to bring these methodologies to the investment community to deepen their understanding of the blockchain economy. and enable smarter allocation decisions. to a greater range of digital assets,” Spearheading Institutional Adoption With Fidelity Digital Assets, Coinbase Custody, and Bitgo Trust serving as crypto custodians under his leadership, Hashdex currently has over 250,000 investors worldwide in its products. Sampaio added: “We are confident that DeFi, through its innovative and disruptive technology, will grow exponentially and play a vital role in the financial industry of the future. By offering the world’s first DeFi ETF, we are giving our global investors the opportunity to play a part in the next evolution of the crypto ecosystem,” Hashdex is an exclusive Nasdaq partner and co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), designed to measure the performance of a significant portion of the crypto market, providing a benchmark for institutional investing. The company has already launched some of the world’s first crypto ETFs, including the Hashdex-Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HASH11). CryptoSlate Newsletter With a roundup of the most important daily stories in the world of crypto, DeFi, NFT and more. Get one edge in the crypto-asset market Access more crypto information and background in every article as a paying member of CryptoSlate edge. On-chain analysis Price Snapshots More context Sign up now for $19/month Discover all the benefits

