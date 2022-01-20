Canada’s inflation rates continue to climb, but Saskatchewan is doing the best in the country





Not since 1991 has Canada experienced a rate of inflation like the one it is currently facing. According to Statistics Canada, the annual rate of inflation reached its highest level in 30 years in December. A 4.8% annual rise in inflation rates is not a shock to some, given that December marked nine consecutive months in which headline inflation exceeded the Bank of Canada’s 1-3% target zone. Canada. The main drivers of inflation were transport, which rose by almost 9%, housing, by 5.4% and food, by 5.2%. Read more: Inflation hits 30-year high as Bank of Canada decision looms However, when comparing provincial inflation rates, it is evident that Saskatchewan is better off than its provincial counterparts. The story continues under the ad Saskatchewan has the lowest inflation rate of any Canadian province.

World News

In fact, Saskatchewan’s year-over-year inflation rate in December was 3.5%, the lowest of any Canadian province. Trending Stories 40 Ontario doctors currently under investigation for COVID-19 concerns: College

UK drops COVID-19 restrictions as Boris Johnson says Omicron has peaked Jason Childs, associate professor of economics at the University of Regina, explains why Saskatchewan is doing so much better. “Saskatchewan sees a major benefit in terms of housing. National shelter costs have increased by about 5.5%, just over 6% in Ontario, but only 2.25% in Saskatchewan,” Childs explained. Childs added: “We don’t have the same building restrictions, we don’t pay the same prices, we don’t see these massive increases in housing costs as other jurisdictions like Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.















2:13

Canada’s inflation rate hits highest level in three decades





Canada’s inflation rate hits highest level in three decades

Childs also sees the province on the verge of another jobs boom with major infrastructure projects getting the green light in mining and agriculture. The story continues under the ad Read more: Consumers and businesses expect higher inflation for longer: Bank of Canada survey These factors, along with lower inflation rates, could be very attractive to the province, Childs said, saying, “It will attract people and have a positive impact on housing prices. “We’re not going to be this cheap for long if we want to grow.” © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8525145/canada-inflation-rate-saskatchewan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos