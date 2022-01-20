Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, January 20
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks set to open higher after Nasdaq enters correction territory
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
andrew kelly | Reuters
U.S. stock futures rebounded on Thursday, a day after the Nasdaq ended in correction territory, down more than 10% from its record close in November. Tech stocks have come under heavy pressure lately as rising bond yields make it more expensive for companies to borrow to fund growth.
Heading into the new trading day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was riding a four-game losing streak and the S&P 500 has fallen three of the past four days. The Dow Jones and S&P 500, at the end of Wednesday’s session, were down nearly 5% and nearly 6%, respectively, from their record closes this month.
Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 286,000, the highest level since October. The latest reading was much higher than estimates and up 55,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
2. Americans and United see a difficult first quarter ahead due to Covid
Delta Airlines and an American Airlines plane pull away from their gate ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 22, 2021.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Shares of American Airlines rose 2% premarket after the carrier reported an adjusted loss of $1.42 per share in the fourth quarter on Thursday morning. Analysts had expected a bigger loss of $1.48 per share. Revenue of $9.43 billion was also better than estimates. For the first quarter, as Covid cases rise, American expects revenue to decline by up to 22% from the same period in 2019, when it generated $10.6 billion in sales .
A United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on January 19, 2022.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
After Wednesday’s bell, United Airlines posted a weaker-than-expected adjusted loss of $1.60 per share for the fourth quarter. Revenue of $8.19 billion was also better than expected, driven by strong holiday bookings. While a rise in Covid cases due to the omicron variant has hurt short-term bookings, the carrier is seeing a stronger spring and summer. United shares fell 1% pre-market.
3. Netflix Usually Beats on Q4 Earnings, But Maybe Not This Time
The Netflix logo can be seen on their desk in Hollywood, California.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
Shares of Netflix, down 26% from its all-time high in November, rose nearly 1% in Thursday’s premarket. The video streaming giant is expected to release its quarterly results after the bell. According to FactSet, Netflix is expected to earn 83 cents per share in the fourth quarter when big movies like “Don’t Look Up” are released. The company should continue to benefit from the international sensational series “Squid Game”, which was released on September 17. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to increase approximately 16% to $7.71 billion. Netflix generally beats fourth-quarter earnings expectations and sees its shares rise. However, some Wall Street analysts anticipate weaker results this time around.
4. Fauci says the FDA may soon authorize Pfizer’s vaccine for children under 5
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, makes an opening statement during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to consider the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new variants on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, January 11, 2022.
Greg Nash | Reuters
White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Food and Drug Administration could approve Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid vaccine for children under 5 sometime next month. Young children will likely need three doses because two injections did not elicit an adequate immune response in children 2 to 4 years old in Pfizer clinical trials, Fauci said Wednesday. Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable at this time as they are the only age group not currently eligible for vaccination.
5. Biden says he thinks Putin will order the invasion of Ukraine
US President Joe Biden holds an official press conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, DC on January 19, 2022.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Joe Biden has said he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to order an invasion of Ukraine and warned that “disaster” awaits Russia if that were to happen. Biden’s remarks to Wednesday afternoon press conference marking his first year in power came after intelligence agencies warned that such an attack could be carried out within a month. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv earlier this week. Blinken is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.
Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s Coronavirus Coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/20/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-thursday-jan-20.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022