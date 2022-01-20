World’s first hydrogen tanker to ship test cargo from Australia to Japan





The CO2-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (HySTRA) logo is seen on a liquefied hydrogen storage tank built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries at the hydrogen receiving terminal at the airport island of Kobe in Kobe, western Japan, January 22, 2021.REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) – A Japanese-Australian company producing hydrogen from lignite prepares to ship its first cargo on the world’s first liquid hydrogen carrier from near Melbourne to Kobe on Friday, during a a test delayed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese-built Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)-built Suiso Frontier (7012.T) arrived Friday from Kobe, southern Japan, after traveling longer than the planned 16 days as owners sought to avoid the bad weather and rough seas, said a spokesperson for the company, called Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC). Led by KHI, HESC is a 500 million Australian dollars ($360 million) project backed by the Japanese and Australian governments as a way to switch to cleaner energy and reduce carbon emissions. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Hydrogen, seen as a pathway to decarbonising industries that rely on coal, gas and oil, is key to Japan’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Australia aims to become a major exporter of this fuel. Last year, the project began extracting hydrogen from lignite at a 70 kg per day demonstration plant in the Latrobe Valley, Victoria, about 135 km (84 miles) east. east of Melbourne, where lignite mines have long powered some of the dirtiest power stations. Hydrogen is produced by reacting coal with oxygen and steam under high temperature and pressure in a process that also produces carbon dioxide. The hydrogen is then trucked to a port site where it is cooled to minus 253 degrees Celsius (minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit), liquefying it for export. If the partners eventually scale the project up to 225,000 tonnes per year, they plan to make carbon-neutral hydrogen by burying the carbon dioxide released in the process under the seabed off Victoria. Partners on the Australian side of the project include Japanese company Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) (9513.T), Iwatani Corp, Marubeni Corp, Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) and Australian company AGL Energy Ltd, whose mine provides the brown charcoal. ($1 = 1.3906 Australian dollars) Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/worlds-first-hydrogen-tanker-ship-test-cargo-australia-japan-2022-01-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos