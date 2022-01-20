HOPIUM announces the listing of its shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market | News





PARIS, January 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —HOPIUM, the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen sedans listed on Euronext Access Paris since 23/12/2020, announces the transfer of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange. This transfer is part of the company’s development plan and will be effective from the January 20and negotiation session. The objective of this transfer to the Euronext Growth Paris market is to allow Hopium to be listed on a market more suited to its size, to offer a regulatory framework more suited to investors and to benefit from greater visibility. The proposed transfer was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on January 13and, 2022. Admission of the shares to the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange will take place under an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of existing shares, without the issuance of new shares. Hopium shares will initially continue to be listed at the double fixing. The company plans to set up a liquidity contract in the coming months in order to be listed continuously. From January 20and, 2022, the new Hopium stock ticker will be ALHPI. The ISIN code will remain unchanged: FR0014000U63. In addition, Hopium shares will remain eligible for PEA and PEA-PME. Oliver Lombard, CEO and founder of Hopium said on this occasion: “Hopium’s listing on Euronext Growth will enable new investors to join this great industrial and entrepreneurial adventure. Since its launch, Hopium has methodically rolled out its roadmap. After the presentation last June of our Alpha 0 rolling prototype, we are continuing our pre-industrialization phase with the development of new prototypes, expected from the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the construction of our factory and an R&D center. & D. Our goal to begin commercializing Hopium Mchina by 2025 remains unchanged. To achieve this, new funds will be raised during the first half of 2022 to support our ramp-up in the next phases of development.” The information document relating to the transfer of listing of Hopium shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market is available on the Company’s website: https://www.hopium.com/#Investors and on the Euronext website. About Hopium Oliver Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, the fruit of his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With automotive culture in its heritage, Oliver Lombard has been driving hydrogen racing cars for 7 years, making him the most experienced driver in the world in this field. Open-air laboratory, the race allowed Oliver Lombard and his team to think about new mobility solutions to meet today’s environmental challenges. While the transport sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cell, technology and automotive engineering. www.hopium.com @hopiumofficial www.instagram.com/hopiumofficial Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729811/Hopium_Logo.jpg Contact: [email protected] Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopium-announces-the-listing-of-its-shares-on-the-euronext-growth-paris-stock-exchange-301464149.html SOURCE Hopium

