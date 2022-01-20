6 Best Sectors for High Inflation Markets

Bryan Cannon, CEO of Cannon Advisors, believes we are in a historically unprecedented era.

In the last century, periods of inflation all emerged during secular bear markets until now.

He discusses the six sectors he’s bullish on and explains why he leans more towards value stocks.

It’s no secret that the past two years have been breathtaking times for the global economy.

The stock market catapulted to historically unprecedented heights, while inflation reached its highest level in the last four decades. But Bryan Cannon, CEO and chief portfolio strategist at Cannon Advisors, which manages $135 million in assets, said the market was even more remarkable when considering the historical inflationary timeline versus secular market trends. over the past 100 years.

Over the past century, there have been five other periods of inflation, each lasting an average of about two years, Cannon said. But so far, each of the previous inflationary periods has occurred in the midst of a secular bear market while the period investors face is the first to materialize in a



bull market



, as determined by the long term rotation between uptrends and downtrends.







Canon Advisors







“I’m curious if that’s the trigger that gets us into the next secular



bear market



, or if it’s just a one-time outlier where inflation turns out to be somewhat transient and overtakes us, then the secular bull market continues,” Cannon said.

Playing the Markets in a New Era

During this cycle, Cannon recommended investors push their portfolios toward value stocks rather than growth stocks.

“When you raise rates, you remove



liquidity



out of the market, and essentially you’re slowing growth,” he said. “Growth companies that are extremely overvalued, that are growing by leaps and bounds, usually in an inflationary environment, are the companies that are going to be hit the worst.”

But Cannon cautioned against “throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” especially given the well-documented history of value stocks outperforming and growth stocks reversing over time. Instead, he stressed the importance for investors to selectively weed out overvalued and aggressive growth names from their portfolios and focus more on value and growth companies with expanding earnings, stable revenue streams and more reasonable prices.

“I’m a firm believer that when the rubber band stretches too far, it comes back. And essentially the growth won’t beat the value forever, but it had a nice, long duration,” Cannon said. “As soon as we see a nice breakout, we will definitely lean a lot more on value than on growth.”

Specifically, Cannon also favored sectors that have typically outperformed during periods of high inflation. Specifically, he listed finance, energy, commodities, real estate, consumer staples and healthcare as the sectors on which he was most optimistic.

Cannon was bullish on financials, particularly banks, which could “weather the inflationary storm much better” than other businesses because they had the ability to raise rates and earn more from lending business. Energy and Materials should also do well thanks to global supply chain bottlenecks that have significantly increased raw material costs, which Cannon predicts will only continue to rise as rising inflation persists.

Although Cannon did not recommend specific stocks in these sectors, investors who want to use these ideas could gain exposure to these sectors with exchange-traded funds such as the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), the Energy Select Sector SPDR fund (XLE), and the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG).

Although construction may be affected by rising commodity costs, Cannon was still overweight real estate as landlords could absorb higher inflationary costs by raising rents. Similarly, he was bullish on healthcare and consumer staples, two other inelastic sectors, because companies in those industries could pass on higher costs to customers through the necessities they issued.

Investors interested in these concepts could apply them with ETFs such as the Schwab US



REITs



ETFs (CHS), the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH), and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

“The typical American who feels the cost of inflation coming out of his back pocket needs to budget his household expenses in ways he may not have had to in the past,” Cannon said. . “It can give someone a second thought about buying the luxury handbag and focus more on putting gas in the car, putting food on the table.”