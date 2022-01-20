Stock market continues positive streak as capitalization rises by N248 billion





The NGX closed on a positive note amid selling and buying as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose 101 basis points. ASI NGX closed at 45,890.52 points, reflecting growth of 1.01% from the previous trading day and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 7.43%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by 248.04 billion naira. As of market close on Thursday, January 20, 2022, the market value currently stands at N24.72 trillion, down from N24.48 trillion on the previous trading day. Market breadth closed positive with NNFM leading 27 winners and 9 losers, topped by DANGSUGAR at the end of today’s session. The stock market has advanced by 3,174.08 basis points since the start of the year. NGX ASI Top Winners NNFM up +9.92% to close at N7.20

LEARNAFRI up +9.32% to close at N1.29

CADBURY up +7.95% to close at N9.50

LINKASS up +7.55% to close at N0.57

JAIZBANK up +6.35% to close at N0.67 NGX ASI Top Losers DANGSUGAR down 2.74% to close at N17.75

STANBIC down 2.70% to close at 36.00 N

ARDOVA down 2.60% to close at N13.10

FCMB down 1.67% to close at N2.95

HONYFLOUR down 1.49% to close at N3.30 NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume DANGCEM 102,917,075 units

FBNH 54,041,026 units

TRANSCORP 34,103,184 units

SOVEREIGNS 20,985,290 units

LOYALTY 11,574,095 units NGX ASI Top Traded by Value DANGCEM N28 779 893 991.30

FBNH N647 958 220.70

SEPLAT N405 990 479.50

ZENITHBANK N245 395,837.05

GTCO N170 224,867.05 Market sentiment is trending towards the bulls, with the market differential in favor of the advanced with 27 winners outpacing 9 losers. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nairametrics.com/2022/01/20/stock-market-continues-positive-streak-as-capitalization-grows-by-n248-billion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos