Dow Jones rebounds as stock market sell-off deepens; Netflix wins next

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded on Thursday after the stock market accelerated on Wednesday. China-based stocks surged after central bank stimulus triggered a rally in Hong Kong. Apple stock is testing a key level, while Netflix earnings are expected after the close. During this time, Intuitive surgery (ISRG) also reports late Thursday.







X









Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.5% on Thursday, while Microsoft (MSFT) was up 2% in the current stock market. Also among the Dow 30, Cisco Systems (CSCO) is just above a recent buy point as it battles for support at the 50-day line.

Leader in electric vehiclesYou’re here (TSLA) rose 1.2% on Thursday. Lucid Group (LCID) increased by about 3%. And the Chinese leaders in electric vehicles Li-Auto (TO)and Xpeng Motors (XPEV) were significantly higher.

Among the top stocks to watch on Thursday, Ameriprise Financial (GPA), Mosaic (MOS)and Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan (TSM) are in or near new buying areas. Keep in mind that the current health of the stock market should have investors on the sidelines.

Microsoft and Tesla are IBD stocks. Mosaic is an IBD SwingTrader stock. Ameriprise featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Today: Treasury Yields

After trading opened Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4% as Trip.com (TCOM), JD.com (J.D.) and other China-based names topped the Nasdaq 100 top in morning trading.

Among listed index funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.9% in early trading, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 0.3%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.82% on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell from a two-year high, closing below 1.83%.

The Labor Department reported that first-time jobless claims jumped to 286,000, well above estimates. Forecasts called for claims to fall to 207,000 from 230,000 the previous week, according to Econoday estimates.

The stock market sell-off worsens

The stock market posted another disappointing performance on Wednesday, ending with heavy losses after reversing initial gains. The Nasdaq fell further below its 200-day long-term moving average. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since Dec. 1.

Wednesday’s The Big Picture commented: “The Nasdaq composite was up 1% and fluctuated the remainder of the session. It closed down 1.1%, dropping a second straight day below the 200-day moving average. The Nasdaq’s more than 10% decline is what most Wall Street would consider a correction, which is consistent with IBD’s new market outlook.”

Amid this recent weakness, it’s now important to check out IBD’s The Big Picture. Instead of buying stocks, investors should keep top stocks that show relative strength on their watchlist. These could be among the market leaders in the next decisive uptrend.

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch now

Dow Jones Earnings: Travelers

Blue chip insurer Travelers reported earnings before the market opened on Thursday, easily beating earnings and sales estimates. Shares jumped 2.2% in morning trading.

TRV stock closed Wednesday below a buy point of 163.39 in a consolidation, but is trying to retake that entry.

Stock market profits: Alcoa, Baker Hughes, Intuitive Surgical

Alcoa (AA) reported strong fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s close, sparking a 5% rise in morning trading. AA shares are extended past a double bottom entry of 52.96.

Energy stock leader hugue baker (BKR) reported mixed results ahead of Thursday’s open. The stock rose about 4% in early trading. Stocks are trying to break above a buy point of 27.76 in a cut basis.

Intuitive Surgical will report after the close on Thursday. The company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 on sales of $1.5 billion. ISRG shares are more than 20% off their 52-week high.

Netflix Earnings

FANG Stock netflix (NFLX) will release its results after the close on Thursday. Netflix’s earnings are expected to fall 30% year-over-year to 83 cents per share on sales of $7.7 billion.

The NFLX stock has been in steep decline since mid-November. Shares closed more than 25% off their 52-week high on Wednesday, significantly below their 200-day moving average.

Three Growth Stocks to Watch in Current Stock Market Weakness

Dow Jones Stocks to Watch: Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, another Dow Jones stock, closed just above a double bottom entry of 58.73 on Wednesday, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis, as it attempts to find support on the 50 day line. Shares rose 0.5% on Thursday.

The stock’s relative strength line has hit a new high in recent weeks, confirming Dow Jones stock as the market leader, but continued stock market weakness is dragging the stock lower.

Stocks to watch: Ameriprise, Mosaic, Taiwan Semi

IBD Leaderboard Ameriprise Financial stock slid 2.3% on Wednesday, ending just below a buy point of 312.25 in a flat basis, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The 5% buy zone is up to 327.86. The stock’s relative strength line also reached a new high on the day of the January 4 breakout. AMP shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning.

Mosaic gave back some of last week’s breakout move above an entry of 41.25 on a cup-with-handle basis, slipping almost 4% on Wednesday. Stock MOSboasts a perfect 99IBD composite rating, according to theIBD inventory check. The stock was down slightly on Thursday.

Taiwan Semiconductor fell even lower than its buy point of 135.60 in a cup-with-handle basis, falling more than 2% on Wednesday. TSM stock remains up almost 9% in January, following the release of fourth quarter results on January 14. Shares rose 0.4% on Thursday.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the top stocks of the current market correction on IBD Live

Electric vehicle stocks: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors

Li Auto stock extended this week’s losses on Wednesday, falling 4%. The stock continues to build the right side of a consolidation with an entry at 37.55 while an early entry at 33.86 is also in play. Shares rose more than 3% on Thursday.

Xpeng Motors, Tuesday’s IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick, slipped 7.4% on Wednesday, falling back below the 50-day line. The stock continues to build a consolidation with an entry at 56.55. Aggressive investors could use 51.60 as a prior entry. Shares rebounded about 3% on Thursday.

Among U.S.-based electric vehicle stocks, shares of Lucid Motors rose about 3% on Thursday. LCID stock remains extended beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle. Meanwhile, the stock’s core process ran into more trouble during Tuesday’s 7.1% drop and the stock is well below the key 50-day line.

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock traded up 1.2% on Thursday, looking to break a two-day losing streak. Stocks tried to regain their 50-day line on Tuesday, but were denied. A new handle entry at 1,208.10 is available.

The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on Nov. 4, but the stock ended Wednesday about 20% off that 52-week high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple stock fell 2.1% on Wednesday, ending just below the key 50-day line. Shares remain around 9% lower after a buy point of 153.27 on a cup-with-handle basis, according to chart analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares rose 0.5% on Thursday.

Software leader Microsoft climbed 0.2% on Wednesday as the largest Dow Jones stock continues to burn a flat base with a buy point of 349.77. With the stock below its 50-day line, it clearly has more work to do before a potential breakout. Shares rose 2% on Thursday.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn to Time the Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies Finding the Best Stocks