Indian stock markets slump for third day in a row; Sensex down 516 points – ThePrint

Bombay [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Key Indian stock market indices fell for the third straight day on Thursday, led by heavy selling pressure on IT, financial and energy stocks.

The 30 shares of S&P BSE Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange were trading at 59,582.20 points at 11:12 a.m., 516.62 points or 0.86% lower than the previous day’s close at 60,098.82 points.

The benchmark Sensex index is trading in the red for the third consecutive session. The Sensex had lost 656 points and 554 points respectively in the previous two trading sessions.

The Sensex started Thursday’s trade slightly lower at 60,045.48 points, which also remains the highest level of the day. The index fell to a low of 59,565.94 points.

The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty 50 was trading at 17,839.30 points, down 0.55% or 99.10 points from the previous day’s close at 17,938.40 points.

The Nifty fell to a low of 17,817.65 points in morning trade after opening in the positive at 17,921.00 points.

IT stocks came under heavy selling pressure for the third day in a row. Infosys fell 1.94% to Rs 1,831.50. HCL Technologies fell 1.70% to Rs 1178.75. The TCS fell by 1.09% to Rs 3,873.

Other big Sensex losers include: HDFC down 2.03% to Rs 2,565.50; Bajaj Finserv down 1.77% to Rs 17,767; Reliance Industries down 1.67% to Rs 2,479.35; Dr Reddy Laboratories down 1.19% to Rs 4633.40 and Sun Pharma down 1.10% to Rs 828.80.

Only 11 of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex traded positively. Power Grid Corporation jumped 3.47% to Rs 211.75. UltraTech Cement 1.23% higher at Rs 7,518.65; Tata Steel 1.16% higher at Rs 1222.80; Maruti Suzuki 1.09% higher at Rs 8095.70 and Bharti Airtel 0.76% higher at Rs 709.40 were among Sensex’s top gainers. (ANI)

