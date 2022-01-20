Beginners Guide to the Stock Market

As the stock exchange accommodates new investors every day, the stark gap between the seasoned players and the neophytes often starts to get exposed. To avoid the short end of the stick in the equity exchange ecosystem, being a devoted student is a must. The most vital lesson in the commodities exchange classroom is the chapter on technical trading and analysis.

Technical analysis is used to gauge investments and recognize trading opportunities with statistical figures and shifts assembled from recent market developments. One of the paramount divisions in the department of technical analysis of the equity market is the analysis of charts. Chart patterns help traders in efficiently and effectively analyzing stocks. These charts reflect the past performance in a calculated manner. Two of the most significant chart models in technical analysis are the wedge and triangle charts.

The triangle pattern

Characterization: Triangle chart patterns are one of the most resourceful and practically advanced templates in technical analysis. These charts are the underpinnings of a well-calculated move when it comes to the assessment of risk and reward ratios. The pattern is often represented by drawing trendlines along an intersecting price scale, which suggests a stoppage in the ongoing trend. Technical analysts classify the triangle patterns as continuation patterns.

Kinds: The three variations noticed in the triangle patterns are-

Symmetrical Triangle Pattern: This pattern style is constituted of a diagonally converging

upper trendline and a diagonally ascending lower trendline. The price makes its way towards the apex, it will inescapably violate the upper trendline for an escalation and signify the rising prices whereas there might be a case where the lower trendline might be breached forming a breakdown and continuing spiraling downwards with falling prices. Enter a trade when the breakout/breakdown is clear. As symmetrical triangles are inclined to continuation break patterns, it climbs or descends in the direction of the starting moves before the triangle is formed. Good rewards are in store for those incorporating the study of these patterns for investing. Placing a stop-loss order under the major swing low and below the major swing high for a brief setup can be a good plan.

Ascending Triangle Pattern: It is formed by two trendlines a horizontal line that connects with the swing highs and a slanted line that connects with the higher lows. This forms a bullish pattern, and it can be generated in any market condition. It is known to be quite reliable. A trade can be entered in this case when there is a clear breakout from the horizontal line. A long entry can be started when a candle closes above the horizontal line. This pattern has a high success rate, and the target can be set equal to the depth of the triangle.

Descending Triangle Pattern: It is basically the inverted version of the ascended triangle pattern. It is considered a breakdown model and is bearish in nature. Here, the lower trendline is horizontal, joining the near-identical lows. The upper trendline meets the lower trendline through its diagonal inclination to form an apex. Trade can be initiated once the breakdown of the horizontal line is confirmed. This pattern is very reliable like the ascending triangles. Volume and other indicators should be considered as factors to confirm the breakdown before entering the trade.

The wedge pattern

Characterization: It is a price pattern that is denoted by the intersection of trend lines on a price chart. The opposing trend lines are drawn to connect the respective highs and lows of a price activity progression over the stretch of 10 to 50 periods. The lines can exhibit the magnitude of the highs and lows, signifying whether they are ascending or descending; this pattern gives the appearance of a wedge, hence the name. The wedge pattern has a good track record for forecasting price reversals.

Kinds: The two variations noticed in the wedge patterns are-

Rising Wedge Pattern: The rising wedge pattern has a bit of a resemblance to the symmetric triangles, but the ascending wedge patterns form an angle whereas the triangle is mostly horizontally constructed. This pattern represents a bearish nature, whether in an up-trending market or a down-trending market. It usually shows up when a stock has been rising in prices over a period of time, but can also be exhibited in the middle of a downward trend. When the price trades outside the lower trendline, it is suggested that a potential short trade be initiated.

Falling Wedge Pattern: When a security price keeps falling over time, a wedge is formed. This wedge pattern is bullish in nature and is formed by connecting lower highs with lower lows by drawing slanted lines. If there is a breakout from the upper trendline, it is often a signal for a potential long entry, but the trade can only be started after the clear breakout. Targets for trading these patterns can be set at the highest swing high level of the wedge pattern.

Conclusion

The equity market revolves around a roulette wheel and favors those who are capable of technical analysis. The stock exchange is like chess and not a casino; it needs calculated maneuvers, not lucky moves. To become a good investor one needs to have an understanding of these vital trade charts like the wedge and the triangle pattern.

