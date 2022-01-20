Stock market today: Nasdaq rises after entering correction territory, bond yields fall

Text size





Stocks rebounded on Thursday, with tech names leading the way. Investors bought the dip with bond yields falling from recent highs.

In the afternoon discussions, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 255 points or 0.7%, after the index fell 339 points on Wednesday. the



S&P500

gained 0.9%, with heavy tech



Nasdaq Compound

up 1.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1% and 1.2% respectively in the previous session.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down 1.84% from Wednesday’s closing level of 1.87%. Falling long-term bond yields make future earnings more valuable, and many tech companies are counting on big profits many years from now.

Thursday’s rally in tech stocks comes after the Nasdaq fell into correction territory, down just over 10% from its all-time high in late November at Wednesday’s close. Since the index peak, the 10-year yield has fallen 1.55% as the Federal Reserve plans to raise short-term interest rates and trim its bond portfolio, pumping less money into the market. bond market, lowers bond prices and increases bond yields.

U.S. stocks have breathed a tentative sigh of relief now that the bond market sell-off appears to be taking a breather, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The calmer bond market is helping tech stocks, but investors are also ready to buy what has been a steep decline. Just over 46% of the Nasdaq 100 constituents were down at least 20% from their all-time highs Thursday morning. This presents a buying opportunity for those willing to look past the short-term issues caused by rising yields.

But tech stocks and bond yields aren’t the only things catching investors’ attention on Thursday. Fourth quarter earnings are coming. In the spotlight, the results of netflix (ticker: NFLX) as well as American airlines (AAL) and PPG Industries (PPG). The companies far exceeded earnings expectations at the start of the reporting season.

At the start, the S&P 500’s overall earnings result beat expectations by 5.4%, with three-quarters of companies beating by far, according to Credit Suisse data.

So, as more and more companies are reporting, earnings could soon become a savior for the market. Solid economic and earnings growth should prevent any correction of more than 10% in major stock indexes, wrote John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management.

The pan-European



Stoxx 600

increased by 0.5%. In Asia, the mood was upbeat: China cut its benchmark mortgage rate for the first time in nearly two years, and data showed Japanese exports soared 17.5% last month, ahead of expectations. hong kong



Hang Seng Index

increased by 3.4%.

It also pushed emerging market stocks higher, with the



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets

Exchange-traded funds (EEM) gained 1.7%. EM is particularly attractive if China is forced to be as stimulating as some are demanding, wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22VResearch.

Elsewhere, initial weekly jobless claims were 286,000, worse than the 225,000 expected and an increase of 230,000 from last week.

Here are six stocks in motion on Thursday:





Unilever



(UL) was flat after the company announced it had dropped its $68 billion bid for





GlaxoSmithKline



s (GSK) in consumer healthcare. GSK shares fell 1.2%.

Lower benchmark rates in China gave a boost to Chinese tech stocks, in addition to a rebound in US-listed tech companies.





Ali Baba



(BABA) and





JD.com



(JD) soared in Hong Kong trading, with their US-listed shares up 4.3% and 11%.





United Airlines



(UAL) fell 1.1% after the company reported a loss of $1.60 per share, better than expected loss of $2.11 per share, on sales of $8.19 billion, above expectations of $7.97 billion.





Alcoa



(AA) gained 5.6% after the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, beating estimates of $1.93 per share, on sales of $3.3 billion, over above expectations of $2.4 billion.

