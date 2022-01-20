Daily Stock Market Review January 20, 2022





The MSE stock price index trended lower for the second day in a row as it fell another 0.81% to a five-week low of 3,762.933 points. BOV and HSBC ended the day in negative territory while MIA and Hili Properties advanced. Meanwhile, BMIT and GO traded unchanged, with overall trading activity improving to €0.13m from just €0.04m yesterday. Bank of Valletta plc fell 4.7% to the €0.82 level on seven trades totaling 12,612 shares. Still in the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 4.3% to €0.89 on 42,558 shares. Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc regained the level of €5.85 (+0.9%) on 3,230 shares. On Tuesday, the airport operator announced that it will now proceed with the development of “SkyParks 2” (which will include a hotel) and the construction of “Apron X” which is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be the largest investment in aerodrome infrastructure undertaken by MIA since 1998. MIA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on February 22 to review and approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Hili Properties plc added 0.7% to the €0.272 level on a total of 66,000 shares. Today, Hili Properties announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 50,000 m² plot of land in Lithuania’s largest free economic zone for 20.9 million euros. The property houses a 19,000 m² factory leased to REHAU Production, a leading solution provider for the construction, automotive and industrial sectors. Following this transaction, the value of the company’s real estate portfolio has increased to 135 million euros while the total lettable area has increased to 90,000 m² spread over 23 properties. Meanwhile, Hili Properties also noted that the planned property acquisition in Warsaw, Poland has not materialized. Separately, GO plc (5,700 shares) and BMIT Technologies plc (82,275 shares) are trading unchanged at €3.22 and €0.482 respectively. The RF MGS index trended higher for the first time in four days as it rebounded 0.14% to 1,065.70 points. Yields on sovereign bonds in the euro zone fell despite comments from the Governor of the Banque de France who indicated that the ECB would consider reducing its monetary stimulus if high inflation persisted. Meanwhile, fears of an economic slowdown in China led the country’s central bank to cut the benchmark interest rate. Today the Treasury announced that the amount of the issue of new Maltese Government Shares (“MGS”) in 2022 is not expected to exceed €1.2 billion. The funds will mainly be used to finance the buyback of five MGSs, the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond issued in 2017 and the financing of the State deficit estimated at almost 740 million euros. The Treasury added that it will issue conventional fixed rate MGS spread over four to five issues. The maturity structure will be a mix of short and medium to long term AMS. The full details of the offers, the respective amounts and the deadlines will be published one to two weeks before each offer. This report contains public information only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations that cannot be reasonably predicted. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company authorized to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange. www.rizzofarrugia.com Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support us

