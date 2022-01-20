As market turmoil gathers pace, this ETF theme has attracted 32% of flows so far in 2022: ‘It’s not a flash in the pan’

Thank goodness it’s Thursday! The Nasdaq Composite posted its first correction since March and equity benchmarks were trying to stage a mini rally, finally verified on Thursday.

Is this the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning? We asked professionals in exchange-traded funds, and the markets in general, to walk us through a game plan for stomach drops and jaw-dropping rallies.

Do not worry ! Low-cost ETFs are still one of the best ways to gain market exposure while avoiding single-stock risk, but will guide you through some strategies and help you identify what worked and what didn’t. hasn’t worked since the beginning of the year.

Top 5 winners from last week %Performance iShares MSCI Russia ETF ERUS,

-1.15% -14.1 VanEck Russia RSX ETF,

-1.46% -13.3 ARK Genomics Revolution ETF ARKG,

-0.06% -12.6 ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,

+0.16% -11.6 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF,

-0.03% -11.1 Source: FactSet, through Wednesday, January 19, excluding ETNs and leveraged products.Includes ETFs traded on the NYSE, Nasdaq and Cboe of $500 million or morer

Top 5 refusals of the last week %Performance US Oil Fund LP USO,

-0.64% 4.8 Global X Copper Miners ETF 3.9 iShares Global Energy ETF IXC,

-1.32% 3.4 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF EWZ,

+0.80% 3.2 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF SIVR,

+0.99% 3.1 Source: FactSet

ETF Wrap On Thursday, Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg ETF, took us through the fund landscape, with the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

-1.30%

in correction and a choppy trade in the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.89% ,

and the broad S&P 500 SPX index,

-1.10%

become more the norm so far in January.

His message was pretty clear: value is where investors believe they need to be this year, and he predicted that the shift taking shape in the value factor, an area of ​​the market that has taken over growth and high-flying technology. stocks since the financial crisis of 2008, so far in 2022, could be the real deal.

It’s not a flash in the pan, Balchunas said. Value [investors] say it’s time and I’m engaged, the Bloomberg Intelligence analyst said.

Read: Value stocks have outpaced growth in recent weeks. Is it a fake head?

And it’s not just the performance of value versus growth that Balchunas is highlighting. So far, 32% of net inflows this year, or $5.6 billion out of $17.6 billion, have been directed to value factor ETFs.

And the distribution was diversified. More than 80 value ETFs attracted net inflows, led by biggies Vanguard Value ETF VTV,

-0.87%

and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE,

-0.88% .

The outperformance since the start of the year is in addition to the point but remains notable, with the comparable iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW,

-1.30%

looking at a gap of more than 7 percentage points between itself and the IVE (see attached iShares Value ETF performance versus growth so far this year). This is the strongest outperformance recorded in the first 13 days of the year (based on data dating back to 2001), according to Dow Jones Market Data.

And international value, factor-focused ETFs outside the US are also in vogue. The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF EFV,

-1.01%

is up 4.8% so far this year and is among the top three funds attracting investors, Balchunas said.

On the other hand, growth is being felt, but most of that pain is felt in the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ,

-1.30% ,

which is down 6.4% so far in 2022 and has seen around $3.3 billion out of the ETF, which is part of the $6.5 billion out of growth factor funds so far this year.

How do you play this wacky market?

We spoke with Frank Cappelleri, Executive Director and Technical Analyst at Instinet and he offered some thoughts on the carnage he’s seen as well as potential opportunities.

Cappelleri said buy-the-dip traders could lose confidence with this recent bout of volatility. He said the fact that we haven’t hit so-called oversold conditions still makes him cautious about entering the market with both feet.

The S&P 500 has not officially been oversold, based on momentum measures such as the Relative Strength Index, since 3/12/20 a streak of 468 consecutive days, one of the longest streaks in the world. recent history, Cappelleri said.

The market is still looking for an oversold reading, which could signal a healthy hunt, or a capitulation of the bulls, which could merit an entry point in an increasingly choppy market. A downturn that signals a washout or rally that needs to be pursued by fund managers could be an indicator that it’s time to get in, he noted. But that’s only one factor.

In my opinion, you never know which of those rebounds will be significant, Cappelleri said.

The Instinet executive said speculative investments such as the Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,

+0.16%

and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI,

-1.64%

were broken.

He also said that semiconductor funds, which represent the heart of growth prospects for technology sectors, have been hammered.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH,

-3.06%

is down 6.8% year-to-date and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX,

-3.14%

is down 7.6%.

SMH or SOXX look alike [and has] really had a lot of back and forth and now potentially down after a two-month tops formation, Cappelleri said, referring to the stock tickers of the funds.

So, what should investors be thinking about as market contrarians?

Cappelleri said he looks for assets and funds to produce lower lows and higher highs to help determine if a bullish or bearish trend is in effect. He said knowing the difference between an uptrend and a downtrend is crucial because you want to sell the rallies in a downtrend and buy the dip in an uptrend. (As a side note, long-term investors shouldn’t practice trying to time the market)

There are certain areas where bullish trends are in effect, based on Cappelleris measurements. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB,

-1.45% ,

which replicates the S&P 500s materials sector and Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI,

-1.28% ,

which tracks industrials, is not far from its highs and could be worth buying.

Cyclical sectors such as energy SP500.10,

-0.90%

XLE,

-0.92%

and financial SP400.40,

-1.55%

XLF,

-0.64%

have also been hot so far this year, while SP500.50 communication services,

-1.14%

XLC,

-0.99%

were seen trying to stabilize, Cappelleri said.

Bloombergs Balchunas says individual investors are showing signs of their commitment to this market, which may serve as a bullish indicator for some market watchers. He said retail investors saw an opportunity for cheap beta and took it. He said retail showed 10 times diamond hands, a phrase often used on social media platforms to denote an investor who is not inclined to sell and who has a good long-term investment.

That said, Balchunas sees cash-based investments gaining popularity as Treasuries pay out, such as the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.810%

and 2-year treasury bills TMUBMUSD02Y,

1.031% ,

rise and market turmoil persists. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV,

+0.01% ,

which tracks a market-weighted basket of short-term securities, is an area he said has generally attracted flows among cash-oriented investors. The ETF manages over $13 billion and has an expense ratio of 0.15%, which translates to an annual expense of $1.50 for every $1,000 invested. He also called the slightly longer-term iShares 1-3 year Treasury Bond ETF SHY,

-0.02% ,

which carries the same expense ratio and manages $21 billion.

