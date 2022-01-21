Stock futures open lower, Netflix slips after subscribers miss out





Stock futures opened lower after stock markets fell further during the usual trading day as investors moved further away from growth and technology stocks that had outperformed at the start of the pandemic. Earlier, the Nasdaq fell another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week. The Nasdaq Composite is now down almost 12% from its most recent high in November. Netflix Stock (NFLX) sank at the end of the session after the the company saw subscriber growth that missed estimates for the fourth quarter. Its outlook for first-quarter subscriber growth also fell short of expectations, with the streaming giant predicting 2.5 million new users for the first quarter of 2022 versus an expected 6.3 million, according to Bloomberg data. Disney Stocks (SAY) and Roku (YEAR) fell in sympathy at the end of the session. Meanwhile, Peloton (PTON) which had been another darling of the so-called “stay-at-home” business during the pandemic added to earlier losses after CNBC reported the company was cutting production of its fitness products due to falling demand. “It’s those infamous home games…that have been offered at valuations that are reaching the point where they’re priced to perfection,” Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, told Yahoo Finance Live. Thursday. “Anything published about the earnings or investment outlook of companies that fail to meet or exceed very high expectations leads to gigantic disappointment in the form of a falling share price.” “It points to companies that, again, have valuations that have been boosted by disappointed investors who decide to sell first and ask questions later, and therefore leave enormous carnage in their wake as valuations are compressing to better reflect the outlook under a more normal economic climate,” Luschini added. The story continues The fall in many closely watched and highly regarded tech stocks and broader equity indices has also been accompanied by investor jitters over a possible near-term shift in Federal Reserve interest rates. The Fed’s next policy-setting meeting is set to take place next week, with market participants widely pricing in an initial central bank interest rate hike after the Fed’s March meeting. These expectations of higher rates and less liquidity from the Fed this year have also been a key driver of recent stock price movements, many strategists noted. “I think there’s an ongoing rotation into areas of the market that have been neglected for a long time, not just months, but years. Areas like finance and energy. Even healthcare, which is a area that had gotten a bit better from the pandemic, but really isn’t seeing any type of multiples like in the past,” Jeffrey Kleintop, Charles Schwab’s chief global investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “I think these sectors of the market have more sustainability here as we look at an environment where earnings growth is slowing, so valuations matter more,” he added. “And many of these companies may be looking to generate earnings growth in this environment of rising interest rates and rising commodity prices, as technology is challenged a bit more as demand for goods begins. to slow down.” 6:01 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures open lower Here’s where the markets were trading on Thursday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES=F ) : -17 points (-0.38%), to 4,457.75

Dow futures ( JM=F ) :41 points (-0.12%), at 34,575.00

Nasdaq futures contracts (NQ = F): -128.25 points (-0.86%) to 14,712.75 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 20: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 20, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 200 points in morning trade after days of declines. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-january-20-2022-231302138.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos