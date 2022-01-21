Business
Stock losses mount as investors eye earnings, inflation |
A late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street Thursday and sent major indexes deeper into losing territory for the year.
The sharp about-face for the broader market was once again directed by technology stocks, which have been behind choppy trading throughout the week. As investors prepare for higher interest rates, shares in pricey tech companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive.
The S&P 500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73, with nearly 85% of stocks in the index falling. The benchmark index closed at a three-month low after having been up as much as 1.5% earlier in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9% to 34,715.39.
The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02. The indexs losses in recent months had by Wednesday left it in what Wall Street considers a market correction, or 10% below its peak.
Apple fell 1% and chipmaker Nvidia shed 3.7%.
A mix of retailers and communications stocks also fell. Investors reversed course from earlier in trading and shifted money back toward safe-play investments. Utilities, which are considered less-risky, were the only sector within the S&P 500 that eked out gains.
Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.81% from 1.82%.
Stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month for every major index.
The backdrop of higher rates and slowing growth is a serious concern, but so are the number of stocks, especially in the Nasdaq, making new 52-week lows, said Sean Bandazian, senior investment analyst at Cornerstone Wealth. There are a lot of broken trends out there that could make finding a bottom in the near term a problem.
The downturn follows a strong 2021 where the S&P 500 gained 26.9%. Investors may be resetting their expectations moving ahead, said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.
Investors are starting to get more realistic about the way the world is going to look going forward, he said.
The Labor Department gave Wall Street a disappointing update on the labor market with its weekly unemployment report. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.
The job market has had a rocky recovery from the virus pandemic. The unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.
Employment data was also closely watched by investors trying to gauge how it would effect the Federal Reserve’s decision to ease up on support for the markets and economy. The central bank made it clear early in the pandemic that it was basing much of its support on how quickly employment recovers.
The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates earlier and more often in order to fight rising inflation that threatens to derail a further economic recovery. Supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs have prompted businesses to raise prices on finished goods and economists are concerned that consumers will eventually grow tired of paying higher prices and cut their spending.
Companies are reminding investors that supply chain problems are still weighing on operations. Recent inflation reports have been worrisome, while economic data on retail sales has also disappointed.
These are all the things that are justifying some of the sloppiness were starting the year with, Hackett said.
The latest round of corporate earnings is also giving investors a clearer picture of where Americans are spending money and how inflation is impacting the economy.
American Airlines fell 3.2% and United Airlines slipped 3.4% after warning investors that the latest surge in COVID-19 cases will hurt their finances early in 2022. Both airlines reported losses for the fourth quarter, though they were smaller than analysts’ expected.
Aluminum products maker Alcoa jumped 2.7% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results as prices for commodities rose. Insurer Travelers rose 3.2% after handily beating analysts’ financial forecasts.
Peloton shares lost about a quarter of their value after CNBC reported the company is temporarily halting production of its treadmills and exercise bikes. The business news network said it reviewed internal Peloton documents that indicated demand for the companys connected fitness equipment had fallen sharply because of pricing and competition. Peloton shares soared as people exercised at home in the first year of the pandemic, but have fallen 85% since closing at an all-time high of $167.42 on Jan. 13, 2021. On Thursday, its shares lost 23.9% to $24.22.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.meadvilletribune.com/stock-losses-mount-as-investors-eye-earnings-inflation/article_26966740-42cf-530d-b3ed-f56f6357e422.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022