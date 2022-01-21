Geopolitical Events in Ukraine Plunge North American Stock Markets | national company

TORONTO — North American stock markets plunged mid-afternoon on geopolitical concerns following a report that the United States has approved arms shipments from Baltic NATO members to Ukraine to repel a Russian incursion.

Stock markets were on track to reverse Wednesday’s steep losses, with the Nasdaq composite recovering from a technical correction when everything changed around 2:15 p.m.

“It kind of took the breath away from the market,” said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.

Amid heightened market volatility, geopolitical headlines aren’t helping, “especially given the jitters” at the start of the year.

“It’s clear that war won’t be good for anyone. But I think it’s mostly uncertainty about what it may mean in the future,” he said in an interview.

“Will the United States impose more sanctions on Russia? What is Russia’s response to these potential sanctions? moment.”

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 146.98 points at 21,058.18 after rising about 165 points in previous trading.

A similar trajectory took place in New York with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 313.26 points to 34,715.39 after rising nearly 462 points.

The S&P 500 index lost 50.03 points to 4,482.73 for a 119-point swing, while the Nasdaq composite fell 186.24 points or 1.3% to 14,154.02 after rising 2 .1%.

Archibald said market sentiment started the day strong after overnight news that China was cutting prime rates in the first easing measure since April 2020. Bond yields also fell slightly from Wednesday’s high levels.

“Those two things have brought some relief to growth areas of the market,” he said.

The tech sector, in particular, initially strengthened to propel the Nasdaq, while the Canadian tech sector was helped by early gains from Shopify Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

In addition, the weekly number of jobless claims in the United States rose to its highest level in three months due to the Omicron variant, which eased concerns about the hawkishness of the Federal Reserve at its meeting this week. next.

The afternoon selloff allowed only two of the 11 major sectors to end the day higher on the TSX.

Industrials rose only marginally, with shares of Quincaillerie Richelieu Ltée rising 8.3% following the release of strong results, while utilities edged higher.

A 10.4% increase in Well Health Technologies Corp. on strong results prevented the health care sector from finishing even lower.

Consumer discretionary lagged the most, losing 2.4%, as shares of auto parts companies Magna International Inc. and Martinrea International Inc. fell 4.8 and 4.5%, respectively.

Materials fell 1.9% on lower gold prices.

The February gold contract was down 60 cents US at US$1,842.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11.25 cents at US$4.58 per pound.

The energy contract climbed as high as US$87.10 a barrel but lost ground to drag the sector lower as Birchcliff Energy Ltd. fell 3.9%.

The March crude contract was down 25 cents at US$85.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 19.6 cents at US$3.65 per mmBTU.

Crude prices were hit by a build in U.S. inventories last week and the raw material was very overbought, Archibald said.

“I just think parts of the market are very overbought and likely likely to consolidate here.”

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.17 cents US against 80.05 cents US on Wednesday.

Archibald said recent market weakness was a buying opportunity, especially for quality names such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs which have been oversold.

But he said Thursday was a negative day for the stock market as a whole, especially since there have been low closes almost daily so far this year.

“There are people taking their money out of the market right now, given all the uncertainty, the spin and clearly the geopolitical issues that seem to be creeping in.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BIR, TSX:RCH, TSH:WELL, TSX:MG, TSX:MRE, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)