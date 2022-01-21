Business
Geopolitical Events in Ukraine Plunge North American Stock Markets | national company
TORONTO — North American stock markets plunged mid-afternoon on geopolitical concerns following a report that the United States has approved arms shipments from Baltic NATO members to Ukraine to repel a Russian incursion.
Stock markets were on track to reverse Wednesday’s steep losses, with the Nasdaq composite recovering from a technical correction when everything changed around 2:15 p.m.
“It kind of took the breath away from the market,” said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.
Amid heightened market volatility, geopolitical headlines aren’t helping, “especially given the jitters” at the start of the year.
“It’s clear that war won’t be good for anyone. But I think it’s mostly uncertainty about what it may mean in the future,” he said in an interview.
“Will the United States impose more sanctions on Russia? What is Russia’s response to these potential sanctions? moment.”
The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 146.98 points at 21,058.18 after rising about 165 points in previous trading.
A similar trajectory took place in New York with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 313.26 points to 34,715.39 after rising nearly 462 points.
The S&P 500 index lost 50.03 points to 4,482.73 for a 119-point swing, while the Nasdaq composite fell 186.24 points or 1.3% to 14,154.02 after rising 2 .1%.
Archibald said market sentiment started the day strong after overnight news that China was cutting prime rates in the first easing measure since April 2020. Bond yields also fell slightly from Wednesday’s high levels.
“Those two things have brought some relief to growth areas of the market,” he said.
The tech sector, in particular, initially strengthened to propel the Nasdaq, while the Canadian tech sector was helped by early gains from Shopify Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
In addition, the weekly number of jobless claims in the United States rose to its highest level in three months due to the Omicron variant, which eased concerns about the hawkishness of the Federal Reserve at its meeting this week. next.
The afternoon selloff allowed only two of the 11 major sectors to end the day higher on the TSX.
Industrials rose only marginally, with shares of Quincaillerie Richelieu Ltée rising 8.3% following the release of strong results, while utilities edged higher.
A 10.4% increase in Well Health Technologies Corp. on strong results prevented the health care sector from finishing even lower.
Consumer discretionary lagged the most, losing 2.4%, as shares of auto parts companies Magna International Inc. and Martinrea International Inc. fell 4.8 and 4.5%, respectively.
Materials fell 1.9% on lower gold prices.
The February gold contract was down 60 cents US at US$1,842.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11.25 cents at US$4.58 per pound.
The energy contract climbed as high as US$87.10 a barrel but lost ground to drag the sector lower as Birchcliff Energy Ltd. fell 3.9%.
The March crude contract was down 25 cents at US$85.55 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 19.6 cents at US$3.65 per mmBTU.
Crude prices were hit by a build in U.S. inventories last week and the raw material was very overbought, Archibald said.
“I just think parts of the market are very overbought and likely likely to consolidate here.”
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.17 cents US against 80.05 cents US on Wednesday.
Archibald said recent market weakness was a buying opportunity, especially for quality names such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs which have been oversold.
But he said Thursday was a negative day for the stock market as a whole, especially since there have been low closes almost daily so far this year.
“There are people taking their money out of the market right now, given all the uncertainty, the spin and clearly the geopolitical issues that seem to be creeping in.”
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BIR, TSX:RCH, TSH:WELL, TSX:MG, TSX:MRE, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.kelownadailycourier.ca/business_news/national_business/article_42b6829f-5c80-5884-adc0-438ea418aa44.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022