The Fed opens the debate on a US central bank digital currency with a long-awaited report.





The Federal Reserve has taken a first step toward a more serious examination of central bank digital currency issuance, releasing a report on Thursday that examines the potential costs and benefits of the ideas and opens the door to public comment. In a long-awaited report, the Fed avoided taking sides and laid out a list of arguments for and against a digital currency, and posed questions that will shape the debate. We look forward to engaging with the public, elected officials and a wide range of stakeholders as we consider the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States, said Jerome H. Powell, President of the Fed, in a press release. Mr Powell had expected a report to be published in May 2021. Central banks from the Bahamas to Sweden and China are experimenting with digital currency offerings, fueling concerns on Capitol Hill that the Fed could fall behind the competition. The rapid innovation in the private sector has suggested that the Fed, a key financial regulator, needs to understand budding private digital payment technologies.

A central bank digital retail currency would essentially be electronic cash. While consumers are already using digital cash when they swipe a credit card or shop online, this cash is actually backed by the banking industry. A Fed version would be backed by the Central Bank of the Americas, much like a US dollar bill. Given the dominance of US currencies in global finance, the Fed has made it clear that it is moving slowly and cautiously as it weighs in on a digital dollar. And officials stressed they would not move forward without congressional approval. The Federal Reserve does not intend to proceed with issuing a CBDC without clear support from the executive branch and Congress, ideally in the form of specific enabling legislation, the report notes. Central bank researchers have explained how a digital currency could offer benefits and come with risks. Such a currency could provide a safe digital payment option for households and businesses as the payment system continues to evolve, and could lead to faster payment options between countries, the accompanying Fed statement said. the working paper.

But the paper also notes that a central bank digital currency would raise policy questions, including regarding its effect on the financial sector, the cost and availability of credit, the security and stability of the financial system, and the effectiveness of policy. monetary. A guide to cryptocurrency Map 1 of 7 A glossary. Cryptocurrencies have gone from being a curiosity to a viable investment, making them almost impossible to ignore. If you struggle with terminology, let us help: Bitcoin. A Bitcoin is a digital token that can be sent electronically from user to user anywhere in the world. Bitcoin is also the name of the payment network on which this form of digital currency is stored and moved. Block chain. A blockchain is a commonly maintained database that reliably stores digital information. The original blockchain was the database on which all Bitcoin transactions were stored, but non-monetary businesses and governments are also trying to use blockchain technology to store their data. Coinbase. The first major cryptocurrency company to list its shares on a US exchange, Coinbase is a platform that allows individuals and businesses to buy and sell various digital currencies, including Bitcoin, for a transaction fee. Crypto finance. The development of cryptocurrencies has spawned a parallel universe of alternative financial services, known as decentralized finance, or DeFi, allowing crypto businesses to move into traditional banking territory, including lending and borrowing. The Fed paper also appeared to slam the door on several possibilities, including the idea that a central bank digital currency could be created alongside consumer bank accounts at the Fed, something democrats and supporters of broader financial inclusion have sometimes suggested. The law behind the Fed does not allow direct Federal Reserve accounts for individuals, and such accounts would represent a significant expansion of the role of central banks, according to the document, suggesting that such accounts should be operated by banks and d other service providers. Commercial banks, for their part, were worried that the creation of central bank digital currency and Fed accounts could strip them of their deposit base and disrupt their business model. The document likely doesn’t address all of their concerns, but may serve to allay concerns that consumers might skip the traditional banking system altogether. The Fed document pointed out that a potential banking currency could be designed in such a way as to mitigate disruptions in the banking system. A CBDC could spur innovation by banks and other players and would be a safer deposit substitute than many other products, including stablecoins and other types of non-bank currency, according to the newspaper. These forms of non-bank money could cause deposits to shift away from banks, even without a CBDC The Fed is seeking public comment on more than 20 questions about central bank digital currencies and accepting responses for the next 120 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/20/business/fed-digital-currency.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos