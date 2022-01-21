When No Stock Advance Is Sure, Here’s What Nasdaq Short-Term Yields Look Like (It’s Not Pretty)





Rallies are crushed and no advances appear to be safe for the stock market in recent trades. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-1.30% s

Thursday’s intraday reversal, when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3%, marked its biggest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market. Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.89%

and the S&P 500 SPX index,

-1.10% ,

which were also trading higher, also ended in negative territory. The disintegration of a large intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak for the first time since the March 8, 2021, and reflects market fragility as it braces for a higher interest rate regime and less accommodative overall policy from the Federal Reserve. Read: Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock market returns during Fed rate hike cycles. History shows, however, that the intraday rally does not seem to be a good sign for the markets’ short-term outlook. Based on days in which the Nasdaq Composite posted an intraday gain of at least 2% but ended lower, the index tends to perform poorly. On average, on these occasions, the composite ends down 0.5% the following day, and down 0.2% a week later. It’s not until we release a few months before performance improves. The 30-day index gains are better, a 0.5% gain, while three months later the yield improves to a 1.4% rise, according to Dow Jones Market Data, following intraday moves of 2% dating back to 1991. Dow Jones Market Data



So things could end up changing. But to put the Nasdaq Composite’s movement into perspective, the last time it rose 2% and fell at least 1% was March 20, 2020, the day before the so-called pandemic low. See:At least 7 signs show how the stock market is collapsing The stock market has been under siege at least in part because of the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes from the Fed, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher rates can act as a deterrent to investing in speculative segments of the market that rely heavily on borrowing, with investors discounting future cash flows. Inflation talk has also dampened the market and is a key reason the Fed is moving from easy money to policy tightening. To verify: Stock market warning signal: Here’s what soaring bond yields say about S&P 500 returns over the next 6 months

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/when-no-stock-market-lead-is-safe-heres-what-history-shows-the-nasdaqs-near-term-returns-look-like-its-not-pretty-11642718124 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos