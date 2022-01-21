The stock market is crushed by soaring real rates

ErikMandre/iStock via Getty Images

The intraday price action on January 20 can better explain what is happening in the market than in recent memory. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq prices rose early in the day, climbing about 1.5% and 2%, respectively. This rally peaked at 11 a.m. and by 1 p.m. the rally was over and stocks began to sell off aggressively. The S&P 500 ended the day down more than 1%, while the NASDAQ Composite ended down more than 1.2%.

This market reversal caused a lot of technical damage to the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) technical chart and signals that selling may only intensify in the days and weeks ahead.

10-year TIP auction

The rally looked doomed almost from the open as real yields rose to start the day, but not significantly. But given the violent selloff that ended Jan. 18, a dead cat bounce didn’t seem odd. But as soon as those TIP yields started to rise, everything changed.

The market mood changed after the 10-year TIP auction at 1 p.m. ET. This is when real rates skyrocketed and started to rise again. Real rates had pulled back to start the day on the 10-year TIP at around -66bps, but climbed to -60bps after the auction. That’s when the stock market selloff seemed to begin.

Intraday chart of NASDAQ and 10-year TIP rate Refinitiv

This is evident in the chart above roughly over time. the Nasdaq futures peaked just before the bottom in 10-year TIP rates. But once the 10-year tip rate turned and started to rise, the vendors arrived and everything started to reverse.

ADVICE 5 years

5-year TIP rates have also risen, and the relationship over the past 2 years between TIP rates and the stock market has been robust, with lower TIP rates pushing up stock prices and higher TIP rates pushing the stock market lower.

A daily chart of the 5-year TIP rate and an inverse (upside down) Nasdaq 100 Index shows the relationship almost perfectly. Each drop in TIP rates helped fuel the next rise in the stock market. The graph below suggests that the Nasdaq may be behind some and has not moved as aggressively as TIP rates. This means that more selling pressure will come to the stock market. The higher TIP rates rise, the more the stock market will face selling.

Refinitiv

Technical damage

Today’s large reversal has caused a huge outage in the Nasdaq 100 ETFs (NASDAQ: QQQ) which fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time since March 2020. Additionally, the ETF had broken a significant uptrend that started the November 2020 lows. These are two major trends that failed. This makes the last considerable support for the QQQ at $359.50; after that, the next big tech support region for the QQQ only comes in at $342, which is 5.5% lower.

The only positive sign for the QQQ is that it is approaching an oversold level with the RSI approaching 30. However, given that the RSI has been trending lower since the July peak, it looks like the RSI may first falling below 30 before finding a significant rebound. .

TradingView

I can’t have it both ways

As stocks rose and valuations continued to rise, it became apparent that stocks were significantly overvalued, but the bullish thesis was that rates were low and real rates were lower. The argument was that it gave more value to future earnings and discounted cash flows to today. But the assumption was that the Fed would stay quiet for a long time. However, everything has changed now, and the Fed will attempt to tighten much faster.

The point here is that the market cannot have it both ways. If falling real rates make stocks worth more, then rising real rates make them worthless. The other problem is that growth is slowing down considerably and the market cannot sustain its current valuation based on these growth rates; it needs ultra-low rates to do so. Well, those low rates are disappearing, and now we are coming out of a period of multiple expansion and heading into a period of multiple contraction, which can be very painful.

I’ve been warning about this for months. All the while this market was up I kept telling how it was likely to end – starting at the start of the summer month just noting that the growth rate in 2022 was going to slow down and not be enough to support market multiples. Then starting later in the summer, noting that the Fed is expected to cut and raise rates, tightening financial conditions. None of this comes as a surprise, not to me at least. I’ve been through these cycles way too many times.

That probably won’t change until the Fed blinks.