Business
The stock market is crushed by soaring real rates
The intraday price action on January 20 can better explain what is happening in the market than in recent memory. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq prices rose early in the day, climbing about 1.5% and 2%, respectively. This rally peaked at 11 a.m. and by 1 p.m. the rally was over and stocks began to sell off aggressively. The S&P 500 ended the day down more than 1%, while the NASDAQ Composite ended down more than 1.2%.
This market reversal caused a lot of technical damage to the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) technical chart and signals that selling may only intensify in the days and weeks ahead.
10-year TIP auction
The rally looked doomed almost from the open as real yields rose to start the day, but not significantly. But given the violent selloff that ended Jan. 18, a dead cat bounce didn’t seem odd. But as soon as those TIP yields started to rise, everything changed.
The market mood changed after the 10-year TIP auction at 1 p.m. ET. This is when real rates skyrocketed and started to rise again. Real rates had pulled back to start the day on the 10-year TIP at around -66bps, but climbed to -60bps after the auction. That’s when the stock market selloff seemed to begin.
This is evident in the chart above roughly over time. the Nasdaq futures peaked just before the bottom in 10-year TIP rates. But once the 10-year tip rate turned and started to rise, the vendors arrived and everything started to reverse.
ADVICE 5 years
5-year TIP rates have also risen, and the relationship over the past 2 years between TIP rates and the stock market has been robust, with lower TIP rates pushing up stock prices and higher TIP rates pushing the stock market lower.
A daily chart of the 5-year TIP rate and an inverse (upside down) Nasdaq 100 Index shows the relationship almost perfectly. Each drop in TIP rates helped fuel the next rise in the stock market. The graph below suggests that the Nasdaq may be behind some and has not moved as aggressively as TIP rates. This means that more selling pressure will come to the stock market. The higher TIP rates rise, the more the stock market will face selling.
Technical damage
Today’s large reversal has caused a huge outage in the Nasdaq 100 ETFs (NASDAQ: QQQ) which fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time since March 2020. Additionally, the ETF had broken a significant uptrend that started the November 2020 lows. These are two major trends that failed. This makes the last considerable support for the QQQ at $359.50; after that, the next big tech support region for the QQQ only comes in at $342, which is 5.5% lower.
The only positive sign for the QQQ is that it is approaching an oversold level with the RSI approaching 30. However, given that the RSI has been trending lower since the July peak, it looks like the RSI may first falling below 30 before finding a significant rebound. .
I can’t have it both ways
As stocks rose and valuations continued to rise, it became apparent that stocks were significantly overvalued, but the bullish thesis was that rates were low and real rates were lower. The argument was that it gave more value to future earnings and discounted cash flows to today. But the assumption was that the Fed would stay quiet for a long time. However, everything has changed now, and the Fed will attempt to tighten much faster.
The point here is that the market cannot have it both ways. If falling real rates make stocks worth more, then rising real rates make them worthless. The other problem is that growth is slowing down considerably and the market cannot sustain its current valuation based on these growth rates; it needs ultra-low rates to do so. Well, those low rates are disappearing, and now we are coming out of a period of multiple expansion and heading into a period of multiple contraction, which can be very painful.
I’ve been warning about this for months. All the while this market was up I kept telling how it was likely to end – starting at the start of the summer month just noting that the growth rate in 2022 was going to slow down and not be enough to support market multiples. Then starting later in the summer, noting that the Fed is expected to cut and raise rates, tightening financial conditions. None of this comes as a surprise, not to me at least. I’ve been through these cycles way too many times.
That probably won’t change until the Fed blinks.
Sources
2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4480657-the-stock-market-is-getting-smashed-by-soaring-real-rates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022