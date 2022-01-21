Business
Jim Cramer says the stock market is getting closer to forming a bottom
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Thursday he believes the stock market is nearing an investment low after a rocky start to the new year.
The ‘Mad Money’ host’s comments mark a shift in perspective from two weeks ago, when Cramer claimed it was too early to buy aggressively based on a checklist in 10 things he uses to determine when stocks bottom.
“Given that we’ve ticked a lot of boxes now, that means something we didn’t have two weeks ago, we have now,” Cramer said. However, he said the market’s sharp turnaround at the end of Thursday’s session “inspired a lot of dread” and signaled that the market “still has some work to do” before bottoming out.
For example, Cramer said he now sees a “sickening level of negativity” on Wall Street, pointing to the American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey this shows that almost 47% of the members have a bearish outlook. That’s up from around 38% a week ago.
“It’s a staggering level of negativity,” said Cramer, who added that he was also seeing analyst downgrades across a range of companies from AMD to Ford Motor. Two weeks ago, he said analysts hadn’t thrown in the towel yet.
Another sign that a bottom is forming is that companies reporting strong earnings are showing an ability to swim against the bearish tide, Cramer said. Procter & Gamble is one example, he said.
To be sure, Cramer said the image is too opaque to check off some boxes on his list, including whether sideline money is ready to come in and buy the dip. Still, he pointed out that he “felt a bit more confident” about the shares than he had two weeks earlier.
