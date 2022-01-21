Business
sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex slips below 59,000, breaks 500 pts; Clever below 17,600; DMart and TechM down 2% each
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates of the day’s proceedings from Dalal Street.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
All sectors in the red at the opening of deals
Sensex Heatmap: only two actions in the green
OPENING BELL: Sensex slides below 59K, tanks 500 pts; Clever below 17,600; DMart and TechM down 2% each
Pre-open session: Sensex collects 370 points, Nifty at 17,610
SGX Nifty signals early gap down
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 132 points, or 0.74%, at 17,668, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a lower start on Friday.
Tech View: Nifty fall is not yet a trend reversal
Nifty50 fell for the third day in a row on Thursday and formed a bearish candle on the daily chart. During the day, the index saw an intraday rally near its important support at 17,600, which some analysts said should hold for now. A break in the level will open doors for level 17,000, they warned.
Hong Kong shares open lower
Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with a loss after rising more than 3% in the previous session, while traders were also spooked by another fall on Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index slid 0.22%, or 54.76 points, to 24,897.59. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23%, or 8.31 points, to 3,546.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second-largest stock exchange fell 0.37%, or 9, 06 points, at 2,410.63.
Japan’s Nikkei opens 2% lower after US losses
Shares in Tokyo opened sharply lower on Friday after a negative lead on Wall Street amid lingering worries about soaring global inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.00% or 554.31 points to 27,218.62 in early trading, while the broader Topix index lost 1.65% or 31.92 points to 1 906.61.
US stock losses rise as investors eye earnings and inflation
US stocks fell again on Thursday as investors shunned equities amid lingering worries about soaring global inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. The S&P500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73, with nearly 85% of stocks in the index down. The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9% to 34,715.39.
The rupee slips 7 paise to end at 74.51 against the dollar
The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at 74.51 against the US dollar on Thursday as sustained outflows of foreign funds and rising crude oil prices hurt sentiment in the foreign exchange market. In addition, the sell-off in domestic stocks for a third straight session on Thursday also made investors more cautious, analysts said.
Sensex, Nifty on Thursday
BSE’s benchmark Sensex fell for the third consecutive session on Thursday to end below 60,000, weighed down by frenzied selling in IT, energy and financial stocks amid a massive sell-off in European stocks. The depreciation of the rupee and continued selling by foreign investors also affected market sentiment, traders said. The 30-stock BSE index finished 634.20 points, 1.06% lower, at 59,464.62. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 181.40 points or 1.01% to 17,757.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/sensex-nifty-live-today-2022-01-21/liveblog/89029387.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022