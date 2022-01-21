Stocks falter on Wall Street as investors scrutinize earnings





Stocks returned to gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Thursday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings and watched inflation’s impact on the economy. The S&P 500, which rose 1.5% earlier, slipped to a 0.1% gain at 3:11 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark was roughly split between winners and losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51 points, or 0.1%, to 35,079. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was virtually unchanged after giving up a 2.1% gain. Index losses in recent months had left it Wednesday in what Wall Street considers a market correction, 10% below its peak. Tech stocks gave up their early gains. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.8%. The sector again led the broader market. As investors brace for higher interest rates, stocks of expensive technology companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive. Banking and healthcare stocks advanced, while retailers, communications and stocks fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.84% from 1.82% on Wednesday night. Stocks are heading for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month for all major indexes. The slowdown follows a strong 2021 where the S&P 500 gained 26.9%. Investors may revise their expectations going forward, said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide. Investors are starting to become more realistic about how the world will look in the future, he said. Wall Street brushed aside a Labor Department report that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to its highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the labor market. The labor market has experienced a difficult recovery after the virus pandemic. The unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low of 3.9%. The jobs data was also closely watched by investors trying to gauge how it would affect the Federal Reserve’s decision to ease its support for markets and the economy. The central bank made it clear at the start of the pandemic that it was basing much of its support on how quickly employment recovers. The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates sooner and more often to combat rising inflation that threatens to derail a renewed economic recovery. Supply chain problems and higher raw material costs have prompted companies to raise prices for finished goods, and economists fear consumers will grow weary of paying higher prices and cut spending. Companies are reminding investors that supply chain issues are still weighing on operations. Recent inflation reports have been worrisome, while economic data on retail sales has also disappointed. These are all things that account for some of the early year neglect, Hackett said. The latest round of corporate earnings also gives investors a clearer picture of where Americans are spending money and the impact of inflation on the economy. American Airlines fell 1.1% and United Airlines fell 1% after warning investors that the latest increase in COVID-19 cases will hurt their finances in early 2022. Both airlines posted losses for the fourth quarter, although they were below analysts’ expectations. Aluminum products maker Alcoa jumped 4.3% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results as commodity prices rose. Travelers Insurance rose 3.8% after easily beating analysts’ financial forecasts.

