US stocks can rebound 10% in 2022, says BlackRock





U.S. stocks can still rally 10% in 2022 despite recent volatility, BlackRock’s Rick Rieder told CNBC.

The asset manager’s bond chief said strong corporate earnings and a slowdown in inflation would help equities.

Equities, especially tech, have been hurt by expectations that the Fed will aggressively raise interest rates this year. BlackRock’s Rick Rieder said US stocks could rise another 10% or more in 2022 as inflation slows and corporate profits continue to grow. The head of bond investments at the $10 trillion asset manager told CNBC that the strength of the US economy should help companies post solid financial results. Rieder said he expects GDP growth of around 7% and earnings growth of around 12% to 15%. “So the stock market can get you a 10. Or maybe I’m wrong, and it’s a seven or a 12,” he said, referring to the percentage price increase. Rieder said he believed the pressures that pushed inflation at its highest level in 39 years. “As long as it stays sticky, you’re going to see it come out of those really extreme levels. And that will reassure people,” he said. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index has fallen more than 5% since the start of the year, as investors quickly reassessed the direction that US interest rates could take. Traders now expect

Federal Reserve



raise rates four times in 2022, starting in March. As recently as the fall, markets were split on whether or not there would be interest rate hikes. Tech stocks were particularly hurt by expectations that the Fed would abruptly end its stimulus. On Wednesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index entered correction territory, down 10% or more from recent highs. Read more: Follow This 4-Step ‘All Weather’ Investing Strategy for Big Returns in Stocks, Crypto, Fixed Income and Commodities in 2022, Says Founder of an Investment Advisory Firm Rieder said markets would need more clarity from the Fed on its stimulus reduction intentions. Over the weekend, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said he thinks the Fed should raise interest rates by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points, in March to show that ‘she’s serious about inflation. Some investors are starting to look at an aggressive 50 basis point hike, although most believe a 25 basis point hike is the most likely outcome. Rieder said there are likely to be other

volatility



in the markets before things calm down. “It definitely won’t be a straight line,” he said. He said the Fed should be cautious and clear about withdrawing stimulus, including when it comes to reducing the size of its bond holdings. “Let’s reduce the balance sheet a bit, but let’s be very deliberate in how we do it,” he said.

