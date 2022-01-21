Business
Asian stocks slip after further losses on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were down in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon selloff wiped out gains in stocks on Wall Street.
Tokyo fell 1.4% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices fell, with benchmark US crude falling 2.3%.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.79% from 1.83% on Thursday evening.
Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are heading for weekly losses in what has been a losing month so far. Oil prices also fell, with the benchmark US crude futures contract down 2.3%.
The spike in coronavirus cases has added to jitters over supply chain issues that are disrupting manufacturing.
Toyota, Japan’s top automaker, said it would suspend production at 11 factories in Japan for three days, in addition to planned cuts in February. These reductions mean it will be below the 9 million vehicles forecast for the financial year to March, despite healthy demand.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 535 points to 27,338.34 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% to 24,777.50. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.8% to 3,525.38.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney fell 2.2% to 7,182.30. The South Korean Kospi slipped 1.5% to 2,820.77.
A late afternoon sell-off on Thursday wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street, sending the major indexes deeper into losing territory for the year.
The S&P 500 fell 1.1% to 4,482.73, a three-month low, with nearly 85% of stocks in the index down. It is now down 6% for the year.
The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.3% to 14,154.02, after rising 2.1%. On Wednesday, the index’s recent losses had left it in what Wall Street considers a market correction, 10% below its peak.
More than 500 Nasdaq stocks hit 52-week lows on Thursday, including Starbucks and T-Mobile. Apple fell 1% and chipmaker Nvidia lost 3.7%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% to 34,715.39.
The sharp flip-flop in the broader market was again led by tech stocks, which sparked choppy trading throughout the week.
Meta platforms fell 1% and Lowe’s fell 4.6%.
The slowdown follows a strong 2021, when the S&P 500 gained 26.9%.
The Labor Department provided a disappointing update, reporting that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to its highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.
The labor market has experienced a difficult recovery from the virus pandemic, although the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low of 3.9%.
Investors are watching closely to see how the jobs data could affect the Federal Reserve’s approach to weaning the economy off its support by raising interest rates.
The Fed is now expected to raise rates sooner and more often than previously announced to combat the inflation that threatens the economic recovery. Supply chain issues and higher raw material costs prompted companies to raise prices for finished goods, which ultimately led consumers to limit their spending.
The latest round of corporate earnings also gives investors a clearer picture of where Americans are spending money and the impact of inflation on the economy.
American Airlines fell 3.2% and United Airlines fell 3.4% after warning investors that the latest increase in COVID-19 cases will hurt their finances in early 2022. Both airlines recorded losses for the fourth quarter, although they were lower than analysts’ expectations.
Peloton shares fell nearly 24% after CNBC reported the company was temporarily halting production of its treadmills and exercise bikes after seeing demand for the equipment plummet.
Shares of Peloton soared at the start of the pandemic as people exercised at home, but have fallen 85% since closing at a record high of $167.42 on January 13, 2021.
In other trading, U.S. crude oil fell $1.75 to $83.80 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 25 cents to $85.80 on Thursday.
Brent crude, the basis for international oil pricing, fell $1.69 to $86.89 a barrel.
The US dollar fell to 113.74 Japanese yen from 114.10 yen on Thursday evening. The euro fell from $1.1313 to $1.1329.
