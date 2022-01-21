Here’s where you can find a free N95 mask starting next week in the Chicago area – NBC Chicago





The Biden administration is expected to make 400 million N95 masks available to US residents for free starting next week, and several pharmacies and community health centers have announced they will participate in the program. Chicago-area pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart said they would partner with the federal government to distribute free N95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends for the highest protection against COVID- 19. Here is a list of places where you can find a free N95 mask, according to the CDC: Albertsons companies (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaws, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Luckys, Pak n Save , Save)

Costco

CPESN United States

SVC

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporations Pharmaceutical Services Administrative Organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Pharmacies Health Mart

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Healths PSAOs

Meijer

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Frys, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Marianos, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)

Walgreens

Walmart (including Sams Club) To find a health center near you, click on here. To see a complete list of participating pharmacies and retailers across the United States, click here. Several locations will begin supplying the masks next week, according to White House officials, although the program is expected to be fully operational by early February. Officials recommend calling locations to ensure there are enough masks in stock. Each resident will be limited to three masks per person to ensure broad access to the program, a White House official said. According to a White House statement, the masks will come from the government’s strategic national stockpile, which has more than 750 million highly protective masks. The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N-95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week. The news comes after the CDC recommended that residents wear properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks, as these coverings have been shown to be more effective in protecting individuals against the omicron variant of the virus. Cloth masks can still be worn, authorities say.

