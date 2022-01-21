Business
PLCB approves sales of CBD products
Recently, thePennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB)Amended Advisory Notice No. 9, which sets out guidelines for the provisions of the Liquor Code and PLCB regulations authorizing what a distributor or importing distributor may sell or lease. This amendment now allows beer distributors or importing distributors to sell various cannabidiol (CBD) products to the general public and other PLCB licensees. Although not specified, the new advisory is expected to allow other licensees such as restaurants, hotels and grocery stores to sell CBD products from licensed premises.
Sale of CBD products
Pennsylvania was quicker, overall, than some other states to allow the legalization of CBD sales. Pennsylvania even took the lead before the federal government legalized industrial hemp through the Farm Bill of 2018. The bill legalized the cultivation of hemp and hemp products at the federal level and essentially revolutionized hemp and hemp-derived products. Indeed, hemp containing less than 0.3% THC by weight was removed from the Schedule I controlled substances list due to the 2018 Farm Bill.
The Pennsylvania Industrial Hemp Pilot Program was launched in 2016 through House Bill 967. The bill legalized the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp defined as hemp not exceeding 0.3% in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by weight. This includes CBD. The sale of CBD then became widespread throughout the state after the federal government legalized CBD in the Farm Bill of 2018. And while no license is required to use CBD in Pennsylvania, the customer must have at least 18 years old to buy CBD. It is important to note that non-alcoholic CBD drinks can only be sold to people who are 21 years of age or older. thePennsylvania Department of Agriculturewas appointed to oversee the program, and the United States Drug Administration approved plans for Pennsylvania hemp production in 2020. No longer in its pilot phase, the program is now the Pennsylvania Hemp Program.
Amended PLCB Rules
The PLCB has now acted to change its regulations to reflect the changing landscape of laws in this area regarding CBD. CBD products now authorized for sale by distributors and distributors importing malt or brewed beverages include edible gummies and non-alcoholic beverages containing CBD, including non-alcoholic wine, non-alcoholic malt beverages, non-alcoholic beverages. alcoholic drinks, juices, water, milk, non-alcoholic drink mixes, carbonic and non-carbonic mixes, including iced teas (prepared or in the form of mixtures) and coffee and tea (prepared or not prepared). Again, these are licensed for sale to both the general public and other PLCB licensees.
2022 Norris McLaughlin PA, All rights reserved National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 20
Sources
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/plcb-approves-sales-cbd-products
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
